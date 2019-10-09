World of Magic! with a woman's wand









Santika Naidoo FEMALE magician Santika Naidoo is proving that when it comes to the art of magic, anything the boys can do the girls can do better. The 21-year-old Rondebosch resident is the first woman to direct one of the biggest magically-inclined shows in the country, World of Magic! - no mean feat for a young woman in a predominantly male industry. “I’m the first woman of colour to direct a production like this for the College of Magic, and that also carries with it a certain level of expectations. Thankfully I’ve had an incredibly supportive team of magicians going through this journey with me - and I can definitely say that I would not be able to do any of this without them,” she said. The final year UCT Film and Television, Psychology and Organisational Psychology student, is preparing for the upcoming show, and says she’s come a long way since joining the Claremont-based College of Magic which allowed her to dabble in the art form and explore her “wildest imaginations”. In 2011, Naidoo was awarded her Junior Magician’s Diploma and in 2013 received awards for Drama, Mime and Clowning and Theatre Production.

In 2014 she won first place in the Senior Stage Magic Contest, and in 2017 was awarded an Introduction to Teaching Certificate.

Naidoo told Weekend Argus it was not easy in a male-dominated industry.

“Being around other female magicians and seeing others thrive plays a huge role in reducing the feelings of anxiety and isolation that may come with being one of the few female magicians (in this industry),” she said.

She added she was lucky that her male classmates at the college were supportive; however, she still had to overcome a number of obstacles.

“There have definitely been instances where other magicians have assumed that I know little to nothing on a topic, or have tried to ‘mansplain’ concepts to me - which forced me to have to prove and validate myself and my knowledge,” explained Naidoo.

She’s hoping that an all-female act in the upcoming production will empower girls to pursue the art of magic and validate the existence of female magicians.

“It shows other young girls that they aren’t bound by social convention and societal expectations. So if they want to be magicians, they can be magicians!” she explained.

Naidoo promised that the show would feature “a lot of magically-inclined fun”, and would reignite the childlike wonder in audiences.

“It’s an opportunity to experience a unique production which is not often found in South Africa - especially as it is a cast comprised of young South African magicians who already have so much talent. The show caters to the young and the young at heart and is a wonderful experience for the whole family,” Naidoo said.

* The World Of Magic! takes place at the Artscape Theatre this month.