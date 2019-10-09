The 21-year-old Rondebosch resident is the first woman to direct one of the biggest magically-inclined shows in the country, World of Magic! - no mean feat for a young woman in a predominantly male industry.
“I’m the first woman of colour to direct a production like this for the College of Magic, and that also carries with it a certain level of expectations. Thankfully I’ve had an incredibly supportive team of magicians going through this journey with me - and I can definitely say that I would not be able to do any of this without them,” she said.
The final year UCT Film and Television, Psychology and Organisational Psychology student, is preparing for the upcoming show, and says she’s come a long way since joining the Claremont-based College of Magic which allowed her to dabble in the art form and explore her “wildest imaginations”.
In 2011, Naidoo was awarded her Junior Magician’s Diploma and in 2013 received awards for Drama, Mime and Clowning and Theatre Production.