Young Cape speed climber determined to compete and win at Youth World Championships

Sara Adams is climbing her way to her dreams at a stink speed and the only thing stopping her from reaching her dream is a financial injection that will give her the turbo-boost she needs to compete at the The IFSC Youth World Championship in Seoul, South-Korea.

The young and determined athlete has won gold in all her competitions from inter-club, provincials, and nationals and is now gearing up to compete at the biggest competition in her career this far. Speed climbing is one form of indoor rock climbing where athletes compete for the fastest time to the top of the climbing wall. Adams enthusiastically said she discovered speed climbing when she was just 8 years old in 2016.

“At first I didn’t really do it that much but during covid I started climbing the speed wall every time I went to gym. My love for speed climbing grew the more I did it.” In 2019 she started competing professionally. “I always describe climbing as my life as it gives me a different perspective on life. It makes me so much more comfortable and it has made me a stronger individual both mentally and physically”, she quipped.

The 15-year-old has been chosen to compete at the IFSC Youth World Championship in Seoul later this year but needs to raise a total of R63 000 to be able to attend the championships. Adams said, “Our current challenge as a family is funding needed for this trip and future international competitions”. The family has set up a crowdfunding campaign to give her the best shot at representing South Africa. Just under R23 000 of the R63 000 goal has been raised. The sponsorship or donations will go to her flights, accommodation, team management costs, visa and travel insurance as well as food and beverages.

Adams is optimistic that she will be able to reach her goal. Her dream is to compete at the Olympics one day. “By helping me go to the World Champs, you are helping me to get one step closer to my dream.” There’s no stopping Sara when she is in her element. Picture: Supplied Her mother, Ishkah Taliep, said when she heard her daughter was chosen to compete at the Championship she felt completely overwhelmed with happiness and pride.

“Sara loves hiking and rock climbing and when she started competing she did all three climbing disciplines, which is lead, speed, and bouldering. She is extremely passionate about climbing and I fully support her. “ Taliep encouraged parents to always support and encourage their children. Tiffany Wells, Sara’s coach, told ‘Weekend Argus’ she has known Sara for a number of years and the first word that comes to mind when thinking of her is dedication.

She explained, “She is always at the gym. She takes part in all competitions from small local gym comps, all the way up to nationals, and is always looking for opportunities to grow more as a climber.” According to Wells, Sara’s dedication to her sport has been well rewarded with a number of provincial and national medals over the years. “Now the next step – Youth World Cup! I am so excited to see what she has to offer on the world stage in South Korea and I am really happy to share this experience with her.”