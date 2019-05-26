Cape Town - At A small restaurant off Voortrekker Road, Bellville, Ethiopian Tariku Jtiko is keeping his heritage alive by serving food from home to countrymen who live in the suburb. And there is no better way to connect than over a plate of homemade food and a cup of coffee made from Ethiopian beans.

The nameless restaurant opened four years ago and serves clientele, mostly from Ethiopia, although Jtiko is eager for others to taste food from elsewhere.

Today is Africa Day, celebrating the founding of the Organisation of African Union (OAU) now known as the AU, based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Jtiko is from Osana, in southern Ethiopia. He encouraged South Africans to give the cuisine a try, as it is healthy.

“Most people don’t know this food. This food is nice. We use garlic and the way we fry the meat. We cook beef, sheep, chicken,” he explains, while cutting meat on a counter.

He makes cream cheese from amasi (sour milk) - it is left out of the fridge to drain overnight. Another staple on the menu is “injera” or flat bread made with ground rice flour which is used to scoop up meat and stew.

“Most people don’t know this food but they are learning,” he said.

Jtiko came to South Africa 16 years ago because of political instability in his country. For many years he sold belts, blankets and curtains to make a living. Back home, he also had a restaurant and while his establishment is busy, he said it’s just keeping its head above water.

“We are just surviving. I have my wife and children with me. I can pay rent and send my children to school,” he explains.

A big part of the experience at Jtiko’s restaurant is the coffee ritual which is brewed the traditional way in the middle of the restaurant. Small cups emblazoned with the Ethiopian flag are stacked on a tray on the coffee station.

“We buy green beans, which we roast. After that we ground it and then it is brewed,” Jtiko said.

The beans are sourced locally, but come from Ethiopia. “This one has no chemical in it. It is fresh and you can taste the difference,” he said.

Some coffee drinkers add sugar to their brew, while others add a little bit of salt, he adds.

The restaurateur and his family equally enjoys local food including pap and macaroni, especially his children who were born here.

His advice is for locals to try food outside of their comfort zone.

“Don’t say ‘I don’t like it’. Give it a try. Maybe it’s going to be better than you thought,” he said.