Cape Town - Forced to travel to a new home after a young woman loses her family and home the Magnet Theatre’s longest-running production is a story of human resilience and refugee migration. Every Year, Every Day, I am Walking was first created in 2006 by the Magnet Theatre company who wanted to explore the feeling and emotion behind losing a home and feeling like a stranger in a new place.

The production foreshadowed the first violent xenophobic attacks on African nationals across South Africa during 2008.

Directed by Mark Fleishman and starring Jennie Reznek and Faniswa Yisa the production has been performed intermittently since its inception and Fleishman said the relevance of the production in today’s political zeitgeist makes it a timeless work.

“It seems to always be put on when things are about to erupt or before elections and now it seems the world has caught up with the play in a sense as we see refugee migration in Africa, Syria and other parts of the world,” said Fleishman.

“It’s quite a simple play with just two actors commanding the space and holding the attention of an audience all while telling a story with few words. It works well because of the images they create and the use of the body.

“The soundtrack also acts as a third character with original music for the production is by Neo Muyanga,” said Fleishman.

While the play is a Magnet Theatre performance it is being staged at the Baxter Theatre Flipside.

“I think that shows you that despite it being minimalist it works as a production because you have two highly accomplished performers with the ability to draw people to the show and it invites the audience to be apart of the story.”

Fleishman said communities of refugees have come to see the play in the past and have been “moved by the story.”

Fleishman is one of the founding members of the Magnet Theatre, which has been in existence as a company for over 30 years and is located in Observatory.

“We’ve clearly grown way beyond what we imagined and for a long time, we didn’t believe we would even have a building.

“We saw that a lot of the funding post-1994 would go into development and training and our goal was to get young people into the industry and into formal university. We now have a high percentage of performers who have come through Magnet and are working in the industry,” said Fleishman.

Every Year, Every Day, I am Walking is on at the Baxter Theatre Flipside until April 13. Tickets are available on Webtickets.

[email protected]