Cape Town - Evita Bezuidenhout is dead. The tannie from Darling has interviewed politicians, made both Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu laugh, and apartheid foreign minister Pik Botha even started to believe the rumour he was having an affair with her. But if Bezuidenhout doesn’t exist, how can she be deceased? Audiences might be a little alarmed to realise they’re attending the most famous white woman in South Africa’s funeral, but for the first time, she will come face-to-face with the man that has impersonated her for the last 40 years.

Pieter-Dirk Uys, 73, brings his latest production #HeTwo: Evita Exposed, to Cape Town this month for a limited run.

“Are you crazy? How can she die? The only one that can kill her is me and I’m not going to kill the golden goose that lays the eggs,” said Uys.

The #MeToo movement became the catalyst for his new show in what Uys described as “a hook to hang an argument on”, which led him to investigate the movement. In this case, he used #MeToo to refer to the two people Uys has been responsible for during his long career as an entertainer - himself and herself.

“I thought about doing #HeToo. I mean men and boys also get harassed especially when they are starting out in their lives.

“When I wrote down ‘too’ I looked at it and thought what about ‘two’ because that means me and her and it takes it into a totally different area and then I thought how do I put Evita on stage with me?”

Uys is also joined on stage by other characters whose paths Bezuidenhout has crossed - PW Botha and Pik Botha being the two most obvious but Sir David Attenborough also makes an appearance. During her remarkable four decades of existence in South African politics, first as the wife of a National Party minister in the Verwoerd cabinet and then as the South African ambassador in the fictional black homeland of Bapetikosweti, Evita Bezuidenhout has met remarkable superstars on the world stage.

But has Uys ever thought of killing off the character or retiring her?

“There’s never been time to ever think that because there was constant evolvement and politics leads her. She had her own homeland but then Nelson Mandela dissolved them so I can’t keep it going just because it was comfortable.

“If Cyril Ramaphosa sends her to be the ambassador in Mongolia she’ll have to go and I’m glad she’s part of the ANC now because they really need her.”

Uys is also concerned with the worldwide slide towards the fringes of extreme right-wing politics.

“It’s this movement towards fascism politely termed populism and the banning of things like the apartheid flag isn’t good either. Don’t enshrine it and give it more power by weaponising it.”

His Darling venue, Evita se Perron, has many pictures of the old flag including the flag itself and memorabilia from the apartheid era.

“It’s in these times where a sense of humour can go a long way. Somebody should take that flag and make toilet paper out of it because a flag means nothing. Humour is laughing at fear and not running away from it,” said Uys.

#HeTwo: Evita Exposed opens at the Theatre on the Bay on Tuesday and runs until September 14 with tickets on Computicket.