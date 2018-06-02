Five children died when their Philippi home caught alight on Friday. The incident comes after two children died in a fire in Khayelitsha on Friday.

Cape Town - A group of Philippi residents were left reeling after a shack fire claimed the lives of four siblings and their cousin in the early hours of on Saturday morning.

Residents of the Masiya informal settlement in Philippi-East said they were woken by the sounds of screaming children who died trapped in their family home after a fire broke out shortly after midnight.

According to the City’s Fire and Rescue Services’ Theo Layne, the fire gutted 10 structures and left 30 people homeless.

Five boys, including twins, died at the scene while their mother and older sister were taken to hospital for treatment.

This latest fire comes in the wake of another shack fire at the Enkanini informal settlement where cousins Inathi Xolo and Lindokuhle Mbutho died when their home burnt down.

Masiya’s community leader, Siphiwe Kosani, 45, said they were woken up by the woman’s screams for help but were unable to assist as the fire had already spread throughout the structure.

“By the time we all got out of our houses, it was too late to do anything. From the looks of things the fire started in the kitchen where the house’s only door is, so nobody could get out from there,” he said.

“The mom ran a tuck shop out of her home, so she got out through the window where the shop is after kicking out the burglar bars.

“She had dragged the twins with her to the shop but she clearly was not able to get out with them because their bodies were found on that side of the house.

“The other children, the two older boys and their cousin, were found in the bedroom, they could not even make it out from there.

“We stood there unable to go in, listening to them screaming for help, but the flames were too much.

“It is a miracle the mom was able to get out herself. She tried to go back in and none of us could.

“The problem in this community is that we have been here for over 10 years but we have no water or electricity, so when the fire broke out we could not even get water there fast enough to douse it out.

“The nearest tap is across the railway line in another community while the rest of us here made do with a pipe that gives water in dribs and drabs.

“What is worse is that this is the fifth fire this year, and every time we get new material to build shacks that will probably go up in flames again within a year.

“This is no way for people to live.”

