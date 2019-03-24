People stand on the roof of a house in Beira. The area was flooded after Cyclone Idai made landfall. Picture: Reuters

Cape Town - The full extent of damage from Cyclone Idai is still unknown, but government and aid officials are calling it Africa’s greatest catastrophe in decades. South African teams, including Gift of the Givers, the military and Mercy Air are currently assisting local authorities in the devastated port city of Beira.

Yesterday more aircraft carrying medics, volunteers, medical supplies water and food left South Africa for Mozambique.

At least 1million children have been affected by Cyclone Idai and subsequent floods in Mozambique, and the actual numbers are feared to be much higher, the UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) said yesterday.

“We are in a race against time to help and protect children in the disaster-ravaged areas of Mozambique,” Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore said after a visit to Beira, which is one of the areas worst affected by Cyclone Idai. Zimbabwe and Malawi have also been affected.

According to initial government estimates, 1.8million people across the country had been affected by the cyclone which slammed into the country last week. However, many areas were still not accessible and the final numbers would be much higher, she said.

“The situation will get worse before it gets better. Aid agencies are barely beginning to see the scale of the damage. Entire villages have been submerged, buildings have been flattened, and schools and health-care centres have been destroyed.

“While the search and rescue operations continue, it is critical that we take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases which can turn this disaster into a major catastrophe,” Fore said.

Unicef was concerned that flooding, combined with overcrowded conditions in shelters, poor hygiene, stagnant water, and infected water sources, was putting people at risk of diseases such as cholera, malaria and diarrhoea.

It is estimated that more than 1000 people have died in Mozambique alone. While many have been helped to safety, it is believed tens of thousands were still stranded and dehydrated on rooftops waiting to be rescued.

According to Gift of the Givers, more skilled personnel were urgently needed.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from Gift of the Givers said Cyclone Idai had been the “most destructive”, but it has seen the “slowest response from the world”.

The organisation dispatched a 40-member team this week, eight by charter flight, and 32 travelled by road to the island of Vilanculos. A trip made all the more difficult because roads have been damaged. Medical supplies, blankets and food were dropped around Beira, and approximately 250patients were treated on an island in Beira. Dr Sooliman said the rescuers in boats “were determined” to get to stricken residents.

In Bizo, 2000 people were rescued by boats with help from local farmers. Rescuers also came to the aid of 6000 people out in the open without food, medical supplies or blankets in Estaquina, 20km west of Bizo.

Yesterday two hired helicopters flew from Virginia Airport, KwaZulu-Natal with urgent supplies and the organisation is set to fly a five-member medical team to Mozambique, including an orthopaedic surgeon to treat injured Mozambicans. Two teams of rescuers were also working in shifts. They are exhausted from working non-stop since their arrival.

Besides supplies being flown in from South Africa, Dr Sooliman said they were buying medicine and food in Beira and Maputo. They are also working on repairing the roof of a hospital in Beira, so patients could be treated there.

Gift of the Givers has received help from corporates such as Shoprite and Tiger Brands, while SA Airlink has flown supplies free to Mozambique. South Africans toohave generously made donations to make the rescue operation possible.

A SANDF cargo plane left for Mozambique yesterday with water, food and medicine. Spokesman for the Department of Defence, Siphiwe Dlamini, said helicopters, fixed-wing aircraft and personnel flew to Mozambique and Malawi.

They were working with other agencies to extract and evacuate stricken residents. Members of the defence force were based in Beira, he said, as it was the worst affected. He said it was a challenging operation as much of the rescues are done from the air.

“This is a serious tragedy. People of Mozambique have lost their livelihoods,” he said.

The Department of International Relations has given R10million to assist with emergency relief and Minister Lindiwe Sisulu will be visiting the affected areas in Mozambique on Wednesday.

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) - Doctors Without Borders - said it had treated 1500 patients.

Some of its staff had suffered injuries during rescue missions. MSF was concerned about water, saying there were around two to three days of treated water available in Beira city “after which we enter the risks associated with unclean water”.

“The first thing you see when you arrive is destruction. We hear that the situation outside the town may be even worse,” said Gert Verdonck, MSF emergency co-ordinator in Beira.

The floods caused by Cyclone Idai have affected a million people in Malawi and displaced 800000 according to the World Health Organisation. Gift of the Givers is also providing emergency humanitarian relief to Malawi and was delivering aid to seven of the 11 affected districts.

In Zimbabwe, particularly in the rural area of Chimanimani, more than 140 people were killed. - additional reporting Reuters, AP and ANA