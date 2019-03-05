Cape Town - Transport experts want the city transformed into a car-free zone, where people are restricted to walking and riding bikes. Richard Gordge from Transport Futures believes “proper investment” into public transport structures and less investment into building of new roads is the answer to the city’s snarling traffic.

He said building more roads was a sound solution from an engineering point of view, but was not practical.

“If we look at the urban mobility of the city, there are issues around traffic and we often get the answer of trying to ease congestion, but the way we get more people into the pipeline is through public transport and fewer vehicles on the road,” he said.

“While we have a MyCiTi bus that runs quite efficiently, our public rail system has collapsed. We have never properly invested in urban transport, and one of those opportunities does lie in investing in cycling.”

According to Gordge it costs R1 billion a year to keep Golden Arrow buses running, which accounts for 9% of total public transport passengers carried, with around 80% of trips around 5km or less.

He said major cities like London and Amsterdam had tried to reach a target of 8% of commuters using bicycles. “What if we could invest the kind of money Golden Arrow spends every year into cycling efforts by using models like these other cities?

“Bicycles also unlock potential financial benefits, with people that are living below the poverty line spending up to 40% of their salary on transport,” said Gordge. “The challenge is, Amsterdam had 30 to 40 years to watch this problem and implement bicycles before their roads got congested. Ours are beyond that point.”

According to the 2019 TomTom traffic Index, Cape Town is ranked 48th in the world for traffic congestion and number one in South Africa.

Gordge spoke at the Future Cities Solutions Hackathon an initiative hosted by Startupbootcamp AfriTech and RCS last week where problems were discussed around sustainable and affordable transport solutions, solutions for water and sanitation and smart mobility, which form part of the UN sustainability goals.

Justin Friedman was in attendance at the event and presented his thoughts around water usage.

He said while Capetonians have become aware of their water usage following droughts and have used water-saving methods into everyday living, a more creative approach is needed when “thinking about water”.

“We’re pulling from aquifers and getting lots of water from there, but how do we restore them and develop something sustainable from other efforts?” he asked.

Friedman is the founder of FLOW (For Love of Water) and has been working on behavioural change in water consumption and the environment. He said a new economy was needed around water use creating jobs and entrepreneurial success for people.

“We need to make money from cleaning up and create a restorative economy. If we can do that, we can pay people more to clean up garbage, collect plastic in the ocean and pay higher wages for green jobs.”

Friedman has been approached by Green Party of SA to help relaunch the party and contribute to the environmental policies, and has also developed a plan for harvesting seaweed.