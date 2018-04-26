Being ‘born free’ in South Africa is a complicated equation for the many that get to claim the tagline.

If you, like I, were born after 1994 then society dictates that you have absolute freedom, which was fought for on our behalf by far greater men and women than we.

Freedom in a democratic South Africa means that never again shall we subjugated by an oppressive government hell-bent on sowing division and forcing restrictions on our lives that are so perverse those restrictions still linger today.

The Oxford dictionary defines ‘freedom’ as 1. The power or right to act, speak, or think as one wants and 2. The state of not being imprisoned or enslaved.

Born into freedom, youth should be engaging robustly with political discourse and taking part actively in the political processes of the country.

That is essentially what freedom should be for a ‘born free’ because the power and the right to speak and think as one wants has been fought for and won on our behalf by men and women far greater than we could ever aspire to emulate. There is no fear of imprisonment because of the non-existence of an oppressive government ready to curtail any form of outspoken protest.

Freedom is enshrined in our democracy and our constitution is the envy of the world. There is no restriction on our aspirations or pursuit of freedom and opportunity because we have never had to face restriction.

But we cannot stand here and pretend that freedom is of an equally measurable standing for everyone born post-1994.

We cannot begin to understand the inequality of freedom until we interrogate the issues of race, class and gender that invariably go with the intersectionality of being a born free navigating freedom.

The concept of freedom the way we see it today is but a social construct given to us as a sort of utopian worldview.

It would be remiss and disingenuous of me not to acknowledge my own internal bias and interactions with freedom.

I as a white male have total freedom in every sense of the definition I posited earlier as I can live where I want, go to school where I want and have total access to the economy.

Much has been promised in 24 years of democracy and it has been two decades of broken promises to reach total freedom.

I asked my friend Zwide Ndwandwe to reflect on what freedom means to him and I predictably got an answer that was not the same as my own lived experiences of freedom.

“I think we haven’t gone too far in terms of the progress, it’s cool that we celebrate Freedom Day but the promise and the hope given to people hasn’t been fulfilled. How free are we? Especially for those that don’t have economic freedom and gender freedom.

“I’m very sceptical celebrating how far we’ve come when we still have so much to do. We as born frees are living out what was promised to us by the ANC but we haven’t been moving in the pace that was promised to us as African people.”

This is why we have seen movements like #FeesMustFall crop up and a more engaged youth in party politics with populist ideology around free education and greater economic opportunities gaining traction.

Yes, born frees have freedom, that is undeniable as we will never have to face the injustices of the past but freedom cannot be put on a barometer with certain groups scoring higher than the other.

Born frees that are marginalised need to claim their power and agency because an establishment that fails to listen to the grievances of its youth risk facing revolt. There needs to be a discussion around providing enough space for the youth to participate in political discourse and achieve a freedom that is more inclusive for us all.

