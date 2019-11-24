Europe’s most wanted fugitive couple, Jean-Claude Lacote, 53, and his partner Hilde van Acker, 56, were arrested in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, this week for the 1996 murder of a British businessman in Belgium.
On May 23, 1996, Marcus Mitchell, 44, was shot in the head and neck in a forest in De Haan, Belgium. His body was found by school children.
And for over 20 years, Interpol posted wanted (Red) notices for the couple, who managed to escape capture by authorities across countries and continents.
The couple were initially arrested for the crime but released due to lack of evidence.