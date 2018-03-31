Multi-instrumentalist Kyp Malone of the band TV on the Radio will perform at the Garden State Festival. Picture: Supplied

Raising funds for the reforesting of the fire-ravaged areas of the Garden Route - and awareness of the decimation wrought by the blazes - through a musical festival is the latest passion project for two Knysna-based women.

The Garden State Festival was conceptualised by music industry insiders Jessamine County and Jessica Schnehage, who decided to start the initiative following the destruction of flora in much of the area last June.

The fires destroyed over 100km² of forest in a critical biodiversity area, and it has been estimated that it will take 10 to 50 years for the forests to recover.

After moving to the Garden Route last year, County has spent the past six months working on the rehabilitation of wildlife zones, and has now shifted her focus to the Garden State Festival, which she hopes will raise awareness for the area.

“The Garden Route has always been in my heart because I’ve always had family there. I moved there a few weeks before the fires and they affected me so personally, and I was devastated by how much was lost,” said County.

The festival will take place on April 7 at Cape Town's Centre for the Book, where festival-goers will be able to see some of the most eclectic music talent from the US and South Africa.

“We’re aiming for a launch in Cape Town first because that’s where most people live, and then we’re looking at having the festival annually at Peace of Eden in Knysna because we want to get people back to the area,” said County.

Musicians and groups that will perform at the festival include Dave Depper of Death Cab for Cutie, Kyp Malone of TV on the Radio, Laura Burhenn of the Mynabirds, The Brother Moves On, InviZAble, Age of Waves, The Liminals, Jack Mantis Band, Obie Mavuso, Bam Bam Brown & Friends, Jeri Silverman, and Orah & The Kites.

The event will feature various outreach initiatives to encourage festival-goers to take part in the rebuilding efforts.

The most important initiative is a partnership with the Greenpop organisation, through which it is hoped that 7000 trees will be planted in the area that will host the future festivals in Knysna.

Tickets are available through the gardenstate.live website, and for every ticket bought a tree will be planted in the affected areas.