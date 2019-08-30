Picture: Pexels

An increase in adults and children patients at the False Bay Hospital (FBH) and has led to call for more resources to be brought in.



The False Bay Hospital Trust is attempting to raise R25 000 for five new cots for the paediatric unit.





FBH provides inpatient and outpatient services to infants and children of the far south.





“Over the past five years, the workload at FBH has doubled. Our inpatient service consists of a six-bed children’s ward. The number of beds has become insufficient. In addition, the ward is very crowded and parents who are required to be present at all times to tend to the needs of the children are accommodated on lazy boy chairs and have no rest facility or dedicated ablution facility and nowhere to store their clothes. Meals are eaten at the bedside,” said Mark Frankel, a trustee of the False Bay Hospital Trust.





Frankel told the Weekend Argus that due to the rapid increase in the population of Cape Town there had been severe pressure on the Western Cape government to supply adequate health services to the metro.





The hospital also caters for patients from Capricorn and Retreat where the local clinics are overwhelmed by large numbers.





When asked what the trust would like to do to help improve the ward, Frankel said it has been proposed that a new wing is constructed and added to the existing hospital infrastructure.





The ward will accommodate 12 patients including two additional isolation wards.





It will incorporate adequate space for the children and parents, including ablution facilities, lockers, a rest area, and an eating area.





There will be a workstation for the medical and nursing staff. The area will be designed to accommodate the needs of sick and recovering children and infants. An outside and inside play area may also be included.





Dr Wendy Waddington said in addition to raising the R25 000 the full cost to get everything done would be around R 1 500 000.





The project will be funded by donation and will be carried out with the approval of the Department of Health and Public Works.





Waddington said staff will not be immediately required however she anticipates that as the service load increases additional staff will be funded by the provincial government according to the need.





Equipment such as additional furnishings may also need donations.





For more information email [email protected]





Weekend Argus