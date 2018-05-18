Henri van Breda and girlfriend Danielle Janse van Rensburg fly to Lanseria for a family gathering at his grandmother Rika du Toit’s home. Picture: Mike Behr

If Henri van Breda is found guilty next week of killing his family, it will be a “death sentence” for his maternal grandmother Ouma Rika du Toit.

So says George author Jaap Rabie who is due to release his book The De Zalze Murders - The Inside Story, written with Van Breda’s consent and collaboration with his maternal aunt Leenta Nel who lives in Canada.

“Rika is 94 and unlikely to live for another 10 years,” said Rabie. “So if Henri goes to jail he is unlikely to see her again. He is keenly aware of this and is a conscientious grandson, so that’s why he made a special effort to see his ouma before his verdict on Monday. They really love one another.”

Earlier this week, Van Breda had to wait for Judge Siraj Desai to give him the nod to leave the Western Cape and fly to Lanseria for a family gathering at Du Toit’s home in Kempton Park’s Mamaret Retirement Centre.

He and long-time girlfriend, Danielle Janse van Rensburg, then flew from Cape Town on Tuesday afternoon and returned on Thursday. She has supported Van Breda, albeit from a distance during court proceedings, throughout his gruelling 63-day trial.

“After sharing childhood memories the subject turned to Henri’s current state of mind, his counselling sessions and his future plans if found not guilty which include possible emigration to Canada. The meeting lasted more than four hours.”

At one stage, said Rabie, “Henri’s mouth got so dry while talking that Danielle had to fetch him a glass of water”.

He cannot say for sure but the author seems certain that it was when the subject turned to Monday’s judgment.

Rabie also speculates in his book that if found guilty Van Breda’s therapist in all likelihood will be a crucial witness during argument in mitigation of sentence.

On the whole, the conversation remained positive that the young man would be acquitted, said Rabie.

Van Breda’s farewell was “tender and loving”, added Rabie. “Neither Henri nor Rika showed any sign that this was their last goodbye, even though it was uppermost in their minds.”

The highlight for Rika in a later conversation with her son was Van Breda’s “bravery and good manners”, said Rabie in his book. “It was wonderful to see Henri,” said Ouma Rika. “His visit was a grand gesture. It was so courteous of him to think of an old lady in his time of distress.”

Van Breda returned buoyed by his visit which went on for far longer than he ever expected, revealed a source close to him.

“He remains strong and upbeat despite the stress of his approaching judgment.”

He is accused of the 2015 axe murders of his brother, father and mother and the attempted murder of his sister in their Stellenbosch home.

Insiders say the summary read out by Judge Desai might be wrapped up before lunch. If found guilty of premeditated murder, Van Breda faces life imprisonment and could spend his first night in jail on Monday if his bail is revoked.

There are provisions for his bail to be extended until sentencing is finalised.