Photo: Lynette Muthuray, from CHOC, Ghalieb Williams, Mariam Williams and Gadija Israel, also from CHOC at the set of Expresso Breakfast Show. Picture: Supplied.

Cape Town - He is not only a warrior who beat all odds, but also a winner who has touched the hearts of many. Twenty-year-old Ghalieb Williams from Heideveld was only 11 when he received the news that would change his life forever.

Williams, one of five children, was diagnosed with Burkitt's Lymphoma in June 2009.

Lymphomas are tumours that grow in the lymph glands. After a six-month period of treatment and operations, he was declared clear by doctors and beat all odds.

Williams had a sudden loss of appetite and always felt nauseous, after realising that the symptoms were not subsiding, his mother took him to a local GP for a clear diagnosis.

He was immediately referred to the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital where he went for a biopsy.

After a week of being pricked and prodded in hospital, doctors finally came to Williams and his family with a diagnosis.

The shocking news took them all by surprise and Williams had never heard of Burkitt's Lymphoma before.



“I went through three operations. I had a lot of pain, with sores in my mouth which meant I couldn't eat anything I wanted to. The most heart-breaking time was seeing some of my friends in the hospital pass on in life. When times were tough, I always made everyone happy. But only to know that I was brave to go through the experience of beating the odds. I knew there was an 80% chance of me dying but my faith was strong enough to survive. I thank everyone who motivated and kept me on my feet,” he said.

His mother Mariam said they went through a difficult period when they found out he had cancer.

“We as parents felt that we did not do enough with taking care of Ghalieb and his siblings. Sometimes they (siblings) were not allowed to visit and got very upset as we are a close-knit family,” she said.

She described him as a soft-hearted person who will always go the extra mile for others.

“We are grateful for all the help from friends and family members during the difficult period we went through. Having my son in the clear is thanks to prayers and positive thoughts,” she added

Weekend Argus