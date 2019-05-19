jeannÉ KietzmanN is working on a film based on depression, and is also busy on an EP.

Cape Town - For years, sex symbol Jeanné Kietzmann dominated the local modelling industry with lingerie campaigns and gracing a number of men’s magazine covers. But the model found her true calling in music and left Cape Town behind for the clubs of Los Angeles. Kietzmann, 32, has established herself as one of the most sought after female DJs in LA and has been touring extensively across the US - including the popular Burning Man festival.

Under the stage name of Kietzn, her music style can be described as deep tech-house with afro-house influences, but Kietzmann also takes inspiration from her South African roots with a deep love for African percussion instruments and traditional sounds.

“I tend to always gravitate towards those sounds regardless of the genre of music I am mixing. I’m currently working on a disco-sounding mix for my Soundcloud, which will be titled The Disco Dab which has more of a desert disco feel but encompasses some lovely African-influenced disco pieces,” said Kietzmann.

Born in East London, Kietzmann grew up dancing and trained at the Cape Academy of Performing Arts where she studied ballet, modern and contemporary dance and was trained by Debbie Turner and Jacqui Pells.

She would go on to appear in various editions of men’s magazine FHM and made the transition into an actress with a debut cameo role in the M-net mini series, Innocent Times.

Kietzmann was also best-known for her role as Tamara Blaine, the girlfriend of Jonathan Grant (played by Charlie Keegan) in the M-net soccer drama series, League of Glory.

“I am definitely looking to still be involved in the entertainment industry.

“I am currently writing a short film that touches on mental health, specifically depression. I am not sure how long it will take but is something that has become a passion project of mine that I hope will create awareness.

“Being someone who struggles with depression, it is something that I feel should be explored and hopefully can promote awareness and empower others who are going through a similar thing,” said Kietzmann.

She is also working on an EP and has dabbled with creating an album but sees the release of singles as an important part of her music growth.