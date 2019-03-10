Jeremy Vearey believes there are attempts to discredit him because of a case he is investigating. Cindy Waxa African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Despite allegations levelled against Western Cape detective head Major General Jeremy Vearey, he remains committed more than ever to fighting crime in the province. “Whenever we are investigating cases of corruption involving high-profile personalities, allegations against us always surface,” he charged.

Vearey said: “But we go after those who violate the law - some of us are resolute and some people have found that the only way to deal with us is to discredit us.”

Vearey is a primary witness in a racketeering case involving alleged gang boss Ralph Stanfield who faces more 100 charges including murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition with 22 co-accused.

This comes as the police union has called on the National Police Commissioner to intervene and find a speedy resolution to the “infighting” among senior cops in the Western Cape.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has warned that failure to do so would force them to call Police Minister Bheki Cele to intervene.

This comes as National Police Commissioner, Khehla Sitole, has ordered a review of all dockets related to the spat between senior police officers in the Western Cape who have laid charges and countercharges against each other.

The review is being done by a team of senior officers in the police head office who are supervised by Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection, Lieutenant-General Lebeoana Tsumane.

Popcru Western Cape secretary Mncedisi Mbolekwa said a resolution was needed as the spat could have serious repercussions.

The rifts within the senior police officers came to a head last year when in December senior detective, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear, laid a complaint with his superiors alleging a plot against him, Vearey and other police members.

A “team” or a unit had been established which carried out crime intelligence operations, and whose team leader reported directly to the provincial commissioner.

Kinnear named the members of the team that he claimed were targeting him and Vearey as among others, a Brigadier Sanjith Hansraj, a Captain Barker and a Warrant Officer Titus.

Kinnear’s report included a list of cases which identified himself and Vearey as suspects.

But a memo by the national head of police crime intelligence division, Lieutenant-General Peter Jacobs, referred to the team as a “rogue team” within Crime Intelligence that operated ultra vires and irregularly.

Jacobs recommended that the team be disbanded. But questions were being asked about who stood to benefit from the “rogue team”?

It’s been alleged that some of the team members had previously acted as “informants” to then Western Cape MEC for Safety and DA member, Dan Plato.

In June 2016, Vearey was suddenly transferred from heading the province’s detectives and at the time he believed that tension between himself and Plato had partly contributed to the move. He and Jacobs fought and won the “demotions” from their positions in the Labour Court.

However, the Police Ministry filed an appeal against the court decision, which they withdrew, a few weeks before the matter was scheduled to be heard last Tuesday, a move which would lead to the SAPS paying over a million rand in legal costs.