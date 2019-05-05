John Kani as Lunga Kunene, and Sir Antony Sher as Jack Morris, in scenes from their new play Kunene and the King, now on at the Fugard Theatre. Kani said he began thinking about the idea for the play in 2009, when he and Sher were acting together. Ellie Kurttz

Cape Town - On the eve of South Africa’s national elections, the crux of playwright John Kani’s new play is apt. Kunene and the King deals with the effects of apartheid 25 years into democracy through the relationship of two elderly men - one white, one black.

The play opened at the Fugard Theatre this week after a successful run in Stratford-upon-Avon in the UK.

Kani stars as Lunga Kunene, a headstrong male nurse contracted to care for a cantankerous actor Jack Morris, played by Sir Antony Sher.

While liberal in his beliefs, Jack has his racist undertones challenged by Lunga when he moves into the house to take care of Jack, who is suffering from terminal liver cancer.

Kani, 76, began thinking about the play in 2009.

“I was doing The Tempest with Tony Sher and I realised I always wanted to work with Tony, but The Tempest didn’t give us enough meat to work with so I said to him I have an idea to write something for the two of us and that was it, 10 years passed by,” said Kani.

He came up with the idea of having two men of different races and backgrounds coming together to challenge each other in what he describes as the “5pm phenomenon”.

“South Africa has this culture where we work together and talk to each other but, then, at 5pm I go home to the township and my best friend, who’s my colleague at work, goes home to Constantia.

“I wanted to find out what would happen if you place two people together.

“I don’t write with someone in mind and slowly as I developed my first draft I wrote he was dying of liver cancer and he was going to do a play in Cape Town, King Lear,” said Kani.

“Any older actor knows the last great mountain to climb is to play King Lear and now, if I ever play Lear, I will have done the pre-preparation because I had to go into the play and read it over and over again.”

Once Kani finished the first draft, he sent it to Sher who was playing King Lear in a production in Stratford-upon-Avon, with the idea that Sher would make some corrections and tighten up the Lear references.

“I didn’t dream he would ever be available for the part,” said Kani.

Much to Kani’s surprise, Sher was captivated by the script and signed on immediately to play Jack.

The resulting play is a remarkable piece of work by two actors who instinctively flow off each other on the stage with an understanding of movement more akin to that of ballroom dancers.

The play is extremely funny and poignant, but at times can leave an uncomfortable feeling, but the brilliance of Kani’s writing to weave in political, societal and identity themes while making a broader comment on post-apartheid society is striking.

It’s surprising that this is only Kani’s third solo-written play after Nothing But the Truth in 2002 and Missing in 2014.

Kani will voice Rafiki, the wise mandarin in the new Lion King movie due to be released later this year, and will also appear alongside American actors Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in the Netflix film, Murder Mystery.

Kani grew up in a township outside Port Elizabeth and began acting in 1965 after he met Athol Fugard and Winston Ntshona. The group would become frequent collaborators, writing and acting together in Sizwe Banzi is Dead and The Island.

Kani won a Tony Award in New York in 1975 along with Ntshona for their roles in Sizwe Banzi is Dead.

While Kani has never shied away from talking about politics, he insists he never writes with the express intention of being political.

“When you write as an artist, you just tell a story and people say it addresses issues. But when I met Athol, I was already a political animal and our combination became beautiful because he isn’t, he’s a storyteller.

“He told me many times, John, you either go to politics and go into exile or you do the work, and I’m here to do the work and tell our stories.

“That helped me to understand that standing on a soapbox and preaching the whole night is not storytelling.” Kani said we overestimated how long it would take for us to normalise the situation in the country.

“When you look at South Africa today, we thought 10 years ago things would be normal, 20 years?

“It’s now 25 years. Yes, we have the judiciary, the Constitution, we’re fighting racism on a daily basis, but these are all state efforts and are not the efforts of the individual.

“The individual has to commit to change, the individual has to look at the past and take accountability of the past for the wound to heal we have to dress it together.

“What has happened over the past ten years is we have moved apart again through politicisation of society.

“We’re tinkering on the verge of a new revolution where the youth and a vocal society are questioning us as elders, whether we made the right decisions, and we need to say, let’s sit down and talk,” he said.

Kani said a culture was created during the Struggle to not pay for services and boycott anything that symbolises the establishment.

“We needed to go back to the communities and say that was then and now we can only provide the service if you pay, and we didn’t do that so now the people are stuck with what we told them.”

Kunene and the King is on at the Fugard Theatre with tickets available at www.thefugard.com