Kauthar Roomaney. Picture: Supplied.

Cape Town - Three words and 13 letters changed Kauthar Roomaney’s life. The 23-year-old and final-year postgraduate education student was diagnosed with Stage 3 lymphoma in 2014. Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymph nodes and lymphatic system.

“My journey started in November 2014 at the age of 18 when doctors told me three words I thought I would never hear ‘you have cancer’. Three words and 13 letters that completely changed my life. I was numb, dumbstruck and in denial,” she said.

The former Rylands High School pupil carried on writing her matric finals with the hope the cancer would disappear when she was done writing. However, that was not the case and she started chemotherapy.

“I suffered the deadly side-effects of chemo. I had no hair, no eyebrows, no eyelashes. My body got weaker as the days went by. I was hospitalised several times, receiving blood and immune boosters. I could hardly recognise myself and my body.

“However, one thing I did not do was give up. I prayed so hard and fought so hard. I wanted the future I envisioned for myself, I wanted my happy ending. My parents and my support system were my sword in fighting my battle and I survived and conquered,” she said.

Five years later, Roomaney is a motivational speaker and inspiring others with her story. She also has an undergrad degree in English and Psychology and in two months’ time she will be completing her second degree.

“I love interacting with the youth and pushing them to believe, to believe in themselves. As long as you believe, you will overcome any obstacles and achieve greatness. Life is so short and you’ve got to live life to the fullest and do your best,” she said.

Roomaney will be among a number of students who will take part in the inaugural Cansa Relay For Life Collegiate at Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Bellville next month.

She will be joined by students and staff from the IIE’s Varsity College Cape Town, UCT and False Bay College - Westlake Campus.

The 12-hour event will start on October 4 (6pm) to 5 (6am).

The event will give students and staff insight into what it is like for a patient in the first 12 hours after being diagnosed with cancer. It is also a platform where students will be educated in a fun informative manner around the disease.

“The main reason for doing this is to inspire, uplift and motivate the youth with my story. It is my passion and my purpose to motivate those trying to overcome a challenge,” Roomaney said.

Staff partner at Cansa Cape Metro Care Centre for the Cansa Relay for Life Collegiate 2019, Leilani Geduld, said she felt elated that students would be having their own event.

“This project has been weighing on my heart for two years already. Cansa Relay For Life Collegiate is not only a ground-breaking event for the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) in Cape Town, but it also serves as an exclusive event hosted for students at tertiary level,” she said

The event started in South Africa in Pretoria in 2005. A few years later it started in Mitchells Plain and Athlone and has been growing ever since.

Geduld said Cansa Relay For Life was a unique event that offered everyone the chance to participate in the fight against cancer.

“People laugh, cry, comfort each other, make new friends and also have some fun on the evening of the event. Cansa Relay For Life leaves everyone with a complete sense of belonging and camaraderie,” she added.