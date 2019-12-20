Kfm's Ryan O’Connor is joining Heart FM









Radio host Ryan O’Connor. Photo: Tracey Adams/African News Agency There's going to be a huge shakeup on Cape Town airwaves come the new year. This week Kfm management confirmed that veteran radioman Ryan O'Connor would be leaving the station, an announcement which was swiftly followed by station management at Heart FM calling a staff meeting to announce Ryan’s move. O’Connor, who hangs up his headphones on Kfm on Christmas Eve, initially told fans he was planning on focusing on his business, The Yellow Room, a new 360-degree full-service digital agency. But the Weekend Argus has reliably learnt of the line-up changes at Heart FM and that O’Connor was joining the station’s Afternoon Drive Show. In response to questions sent to Heart FM, it was confirmed that O’Connor would be joining their popular show lineup.

In a statement the station said: “From March 2020 O’Connor, arguably one of Cape Town’s most familiar voices, will take over the driver’s seat from Suga on Drive 3-6 and joins Jeremy Harris on sport and traffic presenter Jo-Dee Butler.”

Heart FM show host Suga celebrates 20 years working in commercial radio. Picture: Henk Kruger.

Suga will be moved to the midday slot from 9am to 12pm, while Irma G is leaving the station at the end of February 2020.

Irma G. Picture: iPhotoSA.

According to managing director Renee Redelinghuys: “ We realise Ryan’s value in the industry therefore to complement our stellar line-up it makes sense to bring O’Connor over to Cape Town’s most loved and biggest radio station.

"We thank Suga for her value and contribution to building the audience during this time slot and comfortable the handover to Ryan is a pleasant and positive one for both of them.”

Commenting on the changes, Heart FM programme manager Vernon Nel said: “The station has for many years retained its number one spot as Cape Town’s number one but the industry is ever-evolving and with terrestrial radio it's always a challenge to stay at the top. First and foremost our on-air presence needs to be entertaining, surprising and informative.”

Weekend Argus