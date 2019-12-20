There's going to be a huge shakeup on Cape Town airwaves come the new year.
This week Kfm management confirmed that veteran radioman Ryan O'Connor would be leaving the station, an announcement which was swiftly followed by station management at Heart FM calling a staff meeting to announce Ryan’s move.
O’Connor, who hangs up his headphones on Kfm on Christmas Eve, initially told fans he was planning on focusing on his business, The Yellow Room, a new 360-degree full-service digital agency.
But the Weekend Argus has reliably learnt of the line-up changes at Heart FM and that O’Connor was joining the station’s Afternoon Drive Show.
In response to questions sent to Heart FM, it was confirmed that O’Connor would be joining their popular show lineup.