Shahied Ajam is chairperson of the District Six Working Committee. Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The long-standing restitution battle for District Six took another turn this week when the Western Cape High Court ordered Minister of Rural Development and Land Affairs Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, to appear in court on May 17. Acting Judge President of the Land Claims Court, Shehnaz Meer and Acting Judge Tembeka Ngcukaitobi made the order after Nkoana-Mashabane and the department’s legal counsel, advocate Helen Ngomane, brought an application for a postponement of the case in which they were earlier ordered to explain progress in the restitution of District Six.

The working committee filed an application for the minister to appear in court last Wednesday, asking that she be declared in contempt for failure to deliver the conceptual plan to the Land Claims Court in Randburg in February.

The District Six Working Committee said it was the second victory against the government.

On February 26, the minister was supposed to present to court a holistic plan, with time frames, for the redevelopment of District Six.

But according to the chairperson of the District Six Working Committee, Shahied Ajam, it never happened. He said the claimants were one step closer to their goal for “complete restorative justice” for District Six.

He said Nkoana-Mashabane was in her post for a year, but was showing apathy towards the people of District Six. Ajam said, when Nkoana-Mashabane eventually appears in court, she should come with “something tangible”.

“If she doesn’t she is showing contempt for the people of District Six,” he said.

“You cannot take us for fools anymore.

“We are not ‘dom’, we are politically aware of what is going on in this country,” he said.

Last month, the department said it proposed that the development plan for District Six “be implemented in collaboration with various sectors and departments affected, for example, Human Settlements”. It said the development plan needed input and funding from various government departments.