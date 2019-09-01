Lesley-Ann Brandt plays the demon Mazikeen in popular US series Lucifer. The Cape Town-born actress remains in touch with her roots by enjoying the simple pleasures of her home town or getting involved with initiatives like the Earthchild project at Levana Primary School in Lavender Hill. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Demons speak Afrikaans, even when their Afrikaans is “sleg”. Lesley-Ann Brandt, 37, is “just a girl from Athlone”, but on TV she plays the demon Mazikeen, or Maze, who acts as the sidekick to the devil in the hit Netflix series Lucifer.

Brandt admits her Afrikaans may not be up to scratch, but South African audiences were delighted earlier this year when Maze revealed that it was the language demons spoke in season 4 of the show.

The scene spawned multiple memes and sparked a slew of new local fans.

Brandt visited Cape Town this week to spend time with family, doing corporate work and working with two local charities - NPO Earthchild Project, which works with children and teachers in disadvantaged schools on educational programmes, and Saving the Survivors, an NPO which deals with poached and injured wildlife.

Brandt drinking a cup of Rooibos tea. Picture: Instagram

Brandt said the show would not have had the freedom to introduce Afrikaans into the series had it not been for its untimely cancellation from its original network, Fox.

“When you’ve been doing it (acting) for as long as I have, cancellations are part of the business. Our cancellation was purely financial; it had nothing to do with the success of the show or how popular it was.”

Following Lucifer’s cancellation last year, a huge social media backlash prompted the #SaveLucifer campaign and streaming service Netflix obliged with a 10-episode fourth season.

“They (Netflix) are the ‘OGs’ of streaming. You could explore more, be cheekier and get real because we could do an episode on police overreach with DB Woodsides’ character.

“That’s a real thing that’s happening in America so we got some important social subject matter in there but we do it in a way that’s not confronting.

“My character is pan-sexual but it’s done in a way that might make someone that’s homophobic pause and say, ‘Maze is a cool character, so why is your son or daughter being gay not cool?’”

When the series first hit South Africa on M-net in 2016, it received public criticism, with many DStv subscribers labelling the show as offensive and satan worship. M-net moved the show to a late night time slot on Friday’s and upped the age restriction to 16.

Brandt said the criticism levelled at the show in the beginning spoke to the conservative sects of society that exist all over the world.

“That speaks to religion in general because is a TV show really going to make you rock your faith? You better get on your knees and start praying, sister, woman, because it’s a show about humanity and highlights the most amazing things about a character who is the most unforgivable in history and yet somehow you like him because he’s trying to do better.

“Tom Ellis’s (Lucifer) father is a pastor, I was raised Catholic. My parents didn’t bat an eyelid.

“I’m a demon with more humanity than most people. That’s the fun thing about playing Maze because when she comes to earth she’s told you’re a demon and you hate humans but then she takes the time to see there are beautiful things about humans.”

Of her character, Brandt added: “She has good qualities, caring and fiercely loyal and that’s something I relate to but she’s not loyal to a fault. When Lucifer is treating her badly she’ll speak up and that’s a good quality too, knowing your worth.”

Brandt was last in Cape Town five years ago. She left South Africa for the first time 20 years ago when her family immigrated to New Zealand.

She worked as a model and became an actress in New Zealand, where she landed a lead role in the international TV series, Spartacus.

In 2010, she made the move to Hollywood and has since starred in various TV shows.

She returns to the US this week to start production on the fifth and final season of Lucifer.

“I met nephews, my best friend from high school had a baby four weeks ago. That’s the hard thing about living overseas, kids grow up, people get older and you miss all of that.

“Family is very important because it’s something I don’t have immediately in LA so I always make time (to see them).

“Having immigrated twice now, you learn how to create family and I have. I work with incredible people and I’ve carved out a pretty amazing life for myself in LA,” said Brandt.

Brandt married US actor Chris Payne Gilbert in 2015 and the couple’s son was born in July 2017. She said becoming a mother gave her introspection about #MeToo and raising a son in a society polarised by gender discourse.

“It speaks to how the world treats women and then it all comes back to me having a son and raising him with a redefining of what masculinity is and it’s not boys will be boys.

“If you want to play with a doll and wear pink, why is that not fashionable? So this cultural idea of boys don’t cry and don’t kick like a girl means I do feel a responsibility as this new generation of parents.”