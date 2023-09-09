11-year-old hip hop sensation makes it to compete internationally

Cape Town - An 11-year-old girl from Mitchells Plain has been selected to represent South Africa at the Hip Hop Unite World Championships OBIDOS in Portugal next month. Micah Jacobs, who is in Grade 5 at Montagu Primary School in Mitchells Plain has a natural flair for dancing and has been at it since the age of 7.

While part of Youth Development Academy, Micah was selected to be part of the Hip Hop Unite World Championships OBIDOS in Portugal from October 26 to 28. The South African Sports Aerobics and Fitness Federation, SASAFF, confirmed that she had qualified at the SASAFF Hip Hop Championships held in Cape Town in June. Micah will partake in the Youth Solo Battles Division.

She and her coach, Kim Cassels will obtain SASAFF colours for participating at the World Championships. Micah’s mother, Nicolette Jacobs-Smith, said they were proud of her. “She has been dancing hip hop since she started school and was taught by her coach, Kim Cassels, who is the Owner of Young Dreamers Academy.”

Micah said she was thrilled to participate and was surprised to have been selected. “My sister Gabrielle Jacobs, who is 16 years old is my role model and she is also a hip hop dancer,” she added. Jacobs-Smith said Micah was still in need of financial support to make her dreams come true.

“R10 000 has been raised thus far,” she said, adding that the total cost of the trip was R30 000. “We are so excited at this opportunity as she would like to become a dance teacher when she grows up. She has an attitude of positivity, avoids negativity. She is the most resilient child I know and her smile always makes an impact.” If you would like to assist Micah, the banking details for donations are: