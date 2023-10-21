Independent Online
Saturday, October 21, 2023

21 Cape schools are set to compete in the 2023 Next Generation Talent showcase, with a cash prize of R60K

West End Primary was one of the previous year's winners of the Next Generation musical showcase in the primary school category. picture :supplied.

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - Liberty Promenade is set to dazzle audiences with exceptional talent as it will be hosting its Next Generation musical showcase.

About 21 primary, high and special needs schools, including those from Khayelitsha, will showcase their talents in dancing, singing, musicals, rap, and other talents and win funds for their schools at the Promenade Mall on Saturday.

Najeeba Small-Ebrahim, mall marketing manager, said that they decided to start this project in order to give students a platform on which to showcase their musical abilities and talents.

Small-Ebrahim said the platform would also give students a crucial opportunity to be acknowledged and appreciated for their diligence and skills.

Portland High School's performance on the previous year's Next Generation musical showcase in the primary school category picture :supplied.

Now in its 12th year, this event is sponsored by MTN, and each year, a different theme serves as the focal point of the Next Generation musical presentation, which aims to encourage students to use optimism, creativity, and innovation.

The theme for 2023 is ‘’Mental Health x Superheroes: We're in this together,’’ which encourages students to talk about how they comprehend, support, and encourage people who are dealing with mental health issues, including how to seek help and how to encourage others who are going through similar issues.

Brenda Bibby, General Manager of Liberty Promenade, said that these amazing kids and the amount of work they put into this are just astounding, and they never cease to be amazed by the young people using the opportunity to express their opinions on topics that are important to them and their community.

‘’Their vitality, innovation, positive outlook, and exceptional talents leave a lasting impression. We're confident that the 2023 edition will be equally incredible, and we can’t wait for this year's event,’’ said Bibby.

Montagu Drive Primary learners promoted the importance of gender equality in soccer in the previous year's Next Generation musical showcase in the primary school category. picture :supplied.

The 21 participating schools are: Alpine Primary, Beacon School for LSEN (learners with special educational needs), Caradale Primary, Cascade Primary, Highlands Primary, Hyacinth Primary, Imperial Primary, Intshayelelo Primary, Jamaica Way Primary, Lantana Primary, Lentegeur Secondary, Lentegeur School for LSEN, Montagu Drive Primary, Portland High, Rocklands Secondary, Summerdale High, and Spine Road.

Cascade Primary: Runners Up of the Next Generation musical showcase in the primary school category in the previous year. picture :supplied.

The judges panel will decide which schools are the best performers. The winning primary and high schools will each receive R20,000 in cash, while the secondary schools that placed second will each receive R10,000.

Weekend Argus

Cape Town