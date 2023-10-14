A book designed to inspire children to discover their own inner strength and potential.

Cape Town - Every child may encounter situations that test their courage and emotions, regardless of gender or colour, but My Family of Superheroes, will assist you to understand more. We are all aware that fictitious superheroes can be found in comic books, movies, and video games, but did you know that every single one of us already has a superhero inside of us?

Zinhle T. Matthews, a mother of two children, wrote the book and said it is a timeless message for kids between the ages of 4 and 9, all genders and races. My Family of Superheroes introduces kids to affirmations through a story about overcoming hardship. A problem arises for Precious, a little child at school, and her mother sees this as a chance to give positive affirmations in hopes of giving Precious the confidence to try again.

Such as “I am strong, I am capable, I am enough, and I can do anything with the power inside of me!” Precious continues to do well in school after her potential was unlocked. Matthews said that the superhero concept is used in the book as a metaphor for the power we all have, which is power and inherent power that is only waiting to be realised.

“By starting with positive affirmations from an early age, children will grow up being able to access their inner strength and the innate ability to connect with the fountain of internal power that is buried deep within them,” said Matthews. Matthews said that no matter how big or small a challenge may be, kids will understand that anything is achievable once you put on your “cloak of confidence” or “suit of success.” Anything is possible! With the help of engaging illustrations and evocative text, this book is meant to be read aloud to a child by a parent or caregiver.