A book that allows kids to be creative while learning

Cape Town - Colouring in can be fun and a new book, It’s a Wonderful Me! will assist in improving your child’s fine motor skills and colour recognition skills. The book, written by Makhosazana De Wette Dludla and Illustrated by Dedré Fouquet, will uplift, inspire and promote confidence and cultural pride in children and create a positive self-image.

Dludla says growing up her voice as a black girl child was suppressed for a very long time after she left her grandparents’ farm due to a loss of identity, self-confidence, and other complex factors. “I want children to realise that the diversity story is not just for African children, its important for all children to understand and learn about other cultures,” she said. The inspiration behind the book is her passion about being a part of giving a voice to the stories of the African girl child.

She said books like these showcase our differences and commonalities, and children can learn to be patient, confident, and spread their imagination. “We become rich through acknowledging and understanding different cultures,” said Dludla. Dludla further says that there are still not enough of these in Africa or the world, she wants her book to evoke discussions about traditional and cultural gender stereotypes.

“From the book, children will learn different cultures and be connected to their cultures with their heritage, through painting a rich portrait of Zulu,” she added. Dludla hopes that her small wins one day will become part of future meaningful dialogues. The book title introduces an authentic story which is amplified by the incredible illustrations which bring absolute joy, fun and positive messages.

Fouquet, a full-time freelance illustrator, designer and conceptual artist, says that she enjoyed working with, It’s a Wonderful Me! “It is the interpretation of the writer’s ideas that fuel the visual drawings of scene, atmosphere, expression and delight,” she added. “Creating the energy of the word is what she enjoys about the process of illustrating for word and picture reading.”