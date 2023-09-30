A book that educates children not to hit each other

Cape Town – Some of you have probably met kids that hit, bite or shove others, and this behaviour is not okay. David Fletcher wrote a book for preschool and primary school learners that teaches them that it is never acceptable for one to hurt others. The book has 31 pages and was published last year.

Fletcher said that instead of punching and biting others, children can use their hands to play, make music, learn, count, assist and do a variety of other activities. “The purpose of this story is to let kids understand that it is not fine to hit other kids and how to stop hitting at school or anywhere else,” said Fletcher. The book has a gentle and relatable approach; it offers children a positive and constructive way to learn about appropriate behaviour and social skills.

“Through this social story, children will learn that biting hurts other people and can lead to serious consequences,” said Fletcher. Fletcher has another book titled "If I Bite Someone". His books are not only entertaining but also useful, with a reflective and interactive part that includes simple and effective ideas for helping kids develop positive habits and avoid biting in the future. The book includes bright illustrations and is perfect for children who suffer from behavioural challenges, disciplinary issues, or just need a little more help to develop suitable social skills.