A book that teaches about the joy of sharing

This book will take you on the important journey of learning how to share and not to be afraid to experience it. The Biggest Blessing was written by Gillian Leggat. The author is based in Cape Town.

It tells the story of Julia who has her most prized toy, a glinting angel, Angelica, with a golden halo. Julia refuses to share this toy with the outside world but one day she decides to take it with her to school. Angelica is seen by Julia’s classmate, Sally, who cannot take her eyes off the toy. Sally is smitten by

Angelica. Julia fears her toy will be taken and gives Sally an old rag doll. But she begins to feel guilty, knowing that God knows her deepest thoughts and secrets and her heart.

Julia decides to share her toy with Sally. She then receives a beautiful and big surprise because she learnt about the beauty of sharing with others. Not only did she learn to share but she was introduced to compassion and the rewards of giving to others. About the Book: