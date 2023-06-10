A book that teaches children about friendship

Cape Town - Artist Lauren Radke's children's book titled Will You Be My Friend? hopes to teach children about frienship. The book speaks to friendship and things children can do for others as a friend, like being nice, sharing happy thoughts, sharing when we are feeling sad, sharing toys, books and helping one another.

The characters share their message of friendship, and the many different aspects of being friends with someone and characters gently implement the facets of friendship. In the book the frog, mouse, ladybug and bees are all friends and all the frogs are different colours and shapes which teaches kids that we all need friends and also teaching them to accept others who look different from them is important. She said after raising four boys and regularly spending time with young grandchildren, she knows the importance of reminders about behaviours.

“One of my sons worried he didn't have as many friends as his older brother, and I always told him it was perfectly fine to have just one or two friends,”added Radke. “I have been told the message is so simple, yet so needed". People have loved my frog character for years which stemmed from a tiny ceramic figure which sat on a piece of driftwood on an end table in the house I grew up in. Seeing one of my frogs always brings a smile to my face.