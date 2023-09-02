A book that teaches children to celebrates friendship

Cape Town - Have you ever stopped and wondered how to make a friend? A book titled “The Art of Making Friends” may help you to make friends. Mary Anastasiou is a children’s author and creative director who wishes to bring to life heartfelt stories through beautiful picture books.

“A story of friendship, ‘The Art of Making Friends’ is also a fun way to introduce craft and imagination to little people,” said Anastasiou. The book was published in June and is a hard-cover picture book for children between the ages of four and over. It is a fun way to introduce craft and imagination to children. Children can make friends with all kinds of materials, from sticks and boxes, to bubbles and flowers.

Even though we know that friends can come in all shapes and sizes, and can be found in all kinds of places, such as school, your local library, camp and even in your community. Anastasiou said making friends can be tough, especially for little ones. However, her picture book celebrates friendship, imagination, creativity and the importance of sharing one’s heart. “’The Art of Making Friends’ is full of friends created by a child’s imagination that includes crafts made from cardboard and socks, painted friends, snow friends and plant friends.

“Anything is possible with a little imagination, but true friendships are created when you share your heart,” said Anastasiou. She said that no matter how much kids can try, friends are not truly imagined. “They can’t be conjured as if by magic. Real friendship is something that grows and takes effort,” added Anastasiou.