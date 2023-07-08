A book that will teach your kids basics life skills

Cape Town - Wondering how you can teach your child a few basic skills at home , worry less we have a book that can assist you with that. Karen Harris wrote a book titled, Life Skills for Kids, the book was published last year on September 27, with 132 pages.

Life Skills for Kids is a perfect book for boys and girls ages 8-12 years old, written to help teach children foundation skills and ways to start building independence at home. The book is very useful to children who are struggling to make friends, as it covers ways to make friends. It also includes skills such as how to cook at home, and why chores are important to learn.