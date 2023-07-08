A book that will teach your kids basics life skills

Cape Town - Wondering how you can teach your child a few basic skills at home , worry less we have a book that can assist you with that.
Karen Harris wrote a book titled, Life Skills for Kids, the book was published last year on September 27, with 132 pages.
Life Skills for Kids is a perfect book for boys and girls ages 8-12 years old, written to help teach children foundation skills and ways to start building independence at home.
The book is very useful to children who are struggling to make friends, as it covers ways to make friends.
It also includes skills such as how to cook at home, and why chores are important to learn.
With the help of this book, children can learn how to handle emergencies, and help them to keep calm during emergencies in any situation they come across with.
The most fun part about the book is that it also allows children to complete cute illustrations heading each chapter and the book is sure to help your children master necessary life skills.
One customer, who recently bought the book, said in his review, that the book is great and it helps kids learn the basic necessities in life and teaches how to deal with everyday problems.