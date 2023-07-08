A look at ways to teach children to be confident in everything

DO YOU struggle with self-confidence or do you want to improve it? There are easy ways you can do this as and we will share some of the most effective strategies to boost your confidence.

Timara Wyngaard, educational psychologist in Stellenbosch said that children form a view of themselves through their experiences and the feedback they receive from others. “There are various techniques for raising confidence in children by encouraging children and letting them participate in activities that will challenge them and allow them to experience a sense of mastery,” said Wyngaard. First, she encourages children to challenge themselves to do an activity that they have not done before; being outside their comfort zone will assist in boosting confidence.

“Who knows? You may just enjoy it,” she said. She said that parents should communicate to children that being afraid at times is normal. “Let them know it is okay to make mistakes by acknowledging their efforts, not only errors.”

Wyngaard added another great way to boost confidence for kids.She said children should avoid comparing themselves with their friends and classmates or siblings. “Always remind yourself that there is ‘no one like you’, so just be your awesome self instead of comparing yourself to others.” The website raisingchildren.net also shares two other ways for kids to boost their confidence.