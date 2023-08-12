A perfect book for kids who enjoy reading

You’re My Little Bookworm is a cute rhyming story that celebrates the love between a parent and child. The book is written by Nichola Edwards. It is a sweet, rhyming story with interactive die-cuts, and it is perfect to share with your own little bookworm.

A quote from the book: ‘’Come here, my little bookworm. Let’s snuggle up and read.

Adventures bold, new worlds unfold, Just us, that’s all we need" Each colourful spread features a sweet sentiment, a smart cookie, a gold star and more, paired with a die-cut shape that provides a tactile reading experience.

With chunky pages for little hands and heartfelt text, the book is the perfect read for back-to-school or any time of the year. From Valentine’s Day to Christmas Day and every day in between, the best selling You’re My Little series is cute as can be and fun too. Each spread of these chunky board books features adorable illustrations by Natalie Marshall as well as shaped cut-outs and raised elements. The book is perfect for cuddling up with your little one.

Here are comments from parents who have already read the book for their little ones. ‘’My son loves this book. The whole collection is great! My son is Autistic, so he would only ever want to readone1 book. You're my little honey bunny (apart of this collection). I was so happy when I got this book, and he showed interest in it’’. ‘’I cannot stress this enough, buy these for your friends. These books are so sweet and fun. My toddler asks me to read them daily. There’s rhyming, colours and joy. The pictures are wonderful, and the stories are short.’’