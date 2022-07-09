A trip through space

Cape Town - Take a trip to space with Thabo, The Space Dude.
In the past two months, Thabo has experienced many exciting things… He has flown to Mars, met two Martians, and was almost eaten by a pod of seriously dodgy aliens.
Now, Thabo and all his friends – human and alien – are on their way to the planet Gliess.
He sees a spacecraft on his journey. “The mini exploding fireworks had to be my favourite. You grab them out of the air, stuff them in your mouth, and then the little bits of deliciousness crackle pop away,” he said on his favourite part of the tour of the spacecraft.
“Well, as far as planets go, it seemed normal. Phew! Actually, it was quite pretty, with twinkling stars and a purplish sky surrounding it,” said Thabo.
Author Lori-Ann Preston said: “I would love children to develop a love for reading. To keep it as fun-filled as possible.”
Preston lives in East London with her husband and child. She’s been writing since she was 8-years old and says she gets her inspiration from other books, TV and movies but also from listening and talking to and watching other people. She has won a Golden Boabab for Early Chapter Prize for her book “The Ama-zings”, as well as the South African Writer’s Circle award for New Writer of the Year.
This series is similar to a series such as “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”. Thabo, the space dude series is characterised by humour and log-book entries.
The book contains futuristic and science fiction elements and is illustrated by Zinelda McDonald.