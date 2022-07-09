A trip through space

In the past two months, Thabo has experienced many exciting things… He has flown to Mars, met two Martians, and was almost eaten by a pod of seriously dodgy aliens.

Now, Thabo and all his friends – human and alien – are on their way to the planet Gliess.

He sees a spacecraft on his journey. “The mini exploding fireworks had to be my favourite. You grab them out of the air, stuff them in your mouth, and then the little bits of deliciousness crackle pop away,” he said on his favourite part of the tour of the spacecraft.

“Well, as far as planets go, it seemed normal. Phew! Actually, it was quite pretty, with twinkling stars and a purplish sky surrounding it,” said Thabo.