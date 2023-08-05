An auspicious moment for our newly elected executive team for the 2023 term

The Cape Town junior city council (JCC) elected its executive committee members at the City of Cape Town’s Municipal Council Chambers, with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) together and the Municipal Council Chambers last week. JCC custodian Donovan Nelson expressed his satisfaction with the electoral outcome and conveyed his excitement to work alongside the new executive committee on upcoming projects.

“These individuals had to campaign for a month in order to garner as many votes from their fellow council members as possible,” he said. The JCC exists to ensure that young people are active within their local communities and can add their voice to the workings and business of the council. Grade 11 learner Dirk Hagen from DF Malan High School said that from the moment he received the news that he was elected as Junior Executive Mayor of the City he was “honestly pleasantly surprised and quite startled”.

“The competition was tough and all my fellow candidates had the needed qualities to lead,” he said In order for them to qualify as new members , these were the skills and characteristics they need to have which includes good public speaking abilities are required to fulfil the role as JCC member, humility, respect, integrity and loyalty. The new JCC members will assist and develop the skills, self-image and leadership abilities of young individuals, enabling them to serve proudly as City ambassadors.

They are also encouraged to embrace their roles and responsibilities with enthusiasm. Although they are young,they are encouraging other kids to be the leaders of today and work to change lives in our diverse communities. Meanwhile Junior Chief Whip, Grade 11, from Athlone High School said she feels really excited yet ambivalent because she is not sure know how people will receive her, but she is certain that change and unity is what is needed in the City.