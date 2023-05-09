Anele Mdoda’s Tweet starts conversation about waiters not getting their tips

There have been countless conversations around how much to tip waiters, and if it's necessary.

Cape Town - When visiting a restaurant or similar establishment, it is almost customary to include the tip for your waiter into your budget.

TV personality, Anele Mdoda is known for using Twitter as a platform to voice her opinion.

Have you ever wondered if the tip that you leave for waiters actually lands up in their pockets? If not, now is the time to start thinking about it.

The post read: “There is a restaurant that alakhe and I like to frequent in our area neh. So I like to ask people who serve us at every restaurant if they will get their tip if I pay with a card or should I go try get cash. The waitress said to me no we don’t get our tips and if they see a customer give us cash they come get it from us. 😡😡😡😡 surely this is wrong. Surely.”

Tweeps were quick to raise their concerns regarding this issue.

I was at a premium restaurant in Bryanston and the waiter told me that they take 30% tax from their tips. Disgusting…. — DuchessHRH (@Tumilove) May 7, 2023

I normally don't write tip on slip. I carry an extra R100 cash even if I pay by card. Waitresses/waiters are extremely overworked and underpaid — Family (@Sim_Cekiso) May 7, 2023

Some places split the tips between the staff. Which I don’t get. I always ask during the evening- if I have to send you money to your phone. I will!!! It’s insane — Keletso (@Ms_kellzz) May 7, 2023

Unfortunately almost 70% of restaurants do this. It’s either you get a salary and you don’t get your tips. Or you don’t get your salary and your tips serve as your wage. It’s truly disgusting I don’t wanna lie — Fezzii Boy (@Fezzii__) May 7, 2023

Be it as it may, waiters have a right to receive the money left for them by patrons.