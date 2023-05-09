Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Weekend Argus
Search IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Anele Mdoda’s Tweet starts conversation about waiters not getting their tips

Anele Mdoda is known for starting conversations. Picture: Supplied

Anele Mdoda is known for starting conversations. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town - When visiting a restaurant or similar establishment, it is almost customary to include the tip for your waiter into your budget.

There have been countless conversations around how much to tip waiters, and if it's necessary.

Have you ever wondered if the tip that you leave for waiters actually lands up in their pockets? If not, now is the time to start thinking about it.

TV personality, Anele Mdoda is known for using Twitter as a platform to voice her opinion.

She recently posted a tweet which started a much-needed conversation: “Why does waiters not receive the tips left by patrons?”

More on this

The post read: “There is a restaurant that alakhe and I like to frequent in our area neh. So I like to ask people who serve us at every restaurant if they will get their tip if I pay with a card or should I go try get cash. The waitress said to me no we don’t get our tips and if they see a customer give us cash they come get it from us. 😡😡😡😡 surely this is wrong. Surely.”

Tweeps were quick to raise their concerns regarding this issue.

Be it as it may, waiters have a right to receive the money left for them by patrons.

The tweet by Mdoda which ignited conversation once again proves that social media can be put to great use to shine a light on issues that often go unnoticed.

Weekend Argus

Related Topics:

Cape Town2023TwitterSouth African CelebsMindfulnessFoodies

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe