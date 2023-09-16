At the ATKV Tjokkertoneel National Finals, young talents are prepared to steal the show.

Cape Town - The Curro Durbanville Primary School production, “AGT”, has been selected as one of the top six productions to compete in the ATKV Tjokkertoneel National Finals. It will be staged at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg's Gold Reef City from October 2 to 6.

ATKV Tjokkertoneel aims to provide a national platform for talent development in the celebration and education of primary school pupils and help hearing development and exposure to quality literature. The Curro pupils’ production, which was written and directed by the school’s theatre instructor, Cecilia Wesson, received nominations for Best Ensemble and Best Production, and won honours for Best Ensemble and Best Production, and more. “AGT” was the only drama in the mix, as most other productions at the regionals were comedies.

Riaan Stroebel, executive head of Curro Durbanville, said the school was proud of their talented learners and the dedication of their drama teacher. “The success of ‘AGT’ is a testament to the incredible teamwork and creativity within our school community. Our learners are very excited for the opportunity to represent their school and community at the National Finals,” said Stroebel. The production revolves around the concept of a clock that chimes eight times, symbolised by the eight girls, and they share their stories through laughter, dance, and song.

The play was a inspired by Wesson and learners and their characters have a little bit of each child, Sroebel said. In preparation for the National Finals, they received helpful comments and suggestions from the mentor adjudicators and are now making changes to implement them. “We are working hard to try to make ‘AGT’ even better, it’s not about the competition for us; we just want to do our best and enjoy this very memorable experience,” added Wesson.

Judi Hattingh, a Grade 5 learner, who received the Best Actress award, said she is happy and excited to be part of the play. “It’s a wonderful experience. I made new friends, and with every rehearsal, we grew closer,” said Judi. Grade 7 learner Risa Burger, who has minimal experience in acting but a great passion for it, said it’s been an exciting journey for her.

“I went from acting in preschool to becoming part of this wonderful acting group ‘AGT’. I could not be happier! My part in the play! This is me,” said Risa. She said her character (Rosa) reminds her a lot of herself; the character has mood swings and is irritable, but will always care for her peers and feel their pain with them. “Rosa is a character I admire and will forever remember; every rehearsal was a burst of excitement and learning new things,” she added.