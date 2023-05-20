Being taught good manners is important

Having good manners shows that you have respect and values. Cape Town - It is important for parents to teach children manners because it will help with values and respect.

Manners should be taught at home. A child shows basic manners by saying please, thank you and excuse me when speaking with an adult. There are many ways to show you are respectful.

This can be done by giving up a seat for the elderly or pregnant women at a bus stop or while travelling with the bus. At Parents (Blog) advises that children should always wait their turn and say, “Excuse me.” This will help in learning to take turns during conversation, without interruption.

Kids can also model good behaviour by saying “please” when they make a request or when asking for something. At Parents encourages kids to always try to respond with “thank you” when receiving something from anyone - even a compliment. Children should always ask for permission from an elder when they are not sure about something like answering the door, downloading an App, or making a purchase and listen when other people speak. They should not get distracted by doing something else, such as using a cellphone while someone is talking to them.

A child should refrain from using foul language. They should address people correctly, especially the elderly and don’t just call somebody “hey” or “you”. Do not call people names as this can be insulting. A parent, Tshidi Bokgwathile, said she always recognised how her children behaved and responded to situations.