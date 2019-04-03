Teriyaki salmon poke bowl.

Cape Town - It is always magical when two worlds collide, much like the bistronomy movement which took France by storm and is now doing the same on the local eatery scene. According to local chefs, bistronomy is becoming popular in the country because “it is making visiting restaurants exciting again as it is something novel. It’s a high standard of service and food in a warm, relaxed atmosphere where the dishes have a contemporary spin on the traditional - no unnecessary frills, just good food with seasonal ingredients”.

It’s bistro meets gastronomy: a trendy, cheap but equally delicious culinary trend going head-to-head with fine dining. This is a concept the world is now gleefully adopting, as establishments turn their attention back to what makes their customers the happiest in this day and age.

According to 15 On Orange executive chef Tamsyn Wells, bistronomy applies to all types of foods, speaks to all palates and offers something different with every meal.

“Bistronomy can apply to any food - be it starters, mains or desserts. Our all-day, a la carte and tapas menus cater for these tastes under the bistronomy theme. Our regulars will recognise some of their familiar favourites, but there’s also a new range of options,”she said.

Wells also added that the restaurant had introduced new menus in all their newly renovated food and beverage areas with fresh ingredients.

Bistronomy is a term coined by Sébastien Demorand, a food journalist and critic, when he was writing the food-and-drink column for Zurban magazine. It is a contraction of “bistro” and “gastronomy”. The idea was inspired by chef Yves Camdeborde: serving bistro-style meals in your restaurant at lunchtime, and a putting on gourmet menu in the evening.

A brilliant idea, two restaurants in one both destined to revolutionise the way people eat out in France and internationally.

Back in the 1990s promising young chef Camdeborde had grown tired of the sombreness and extortionate bills that had become the norm in many top-end fine-dining restaurants in Paris.

Working at the time at the luxurious Hôtel de Crillon, he jumped ship to open his own establishment, La Régalade, in the 14th arrondissement, with a menu he deemed “50% gastro and 50% bistro”.

Demorand soon christened Camdeborde’s offerings “bistronomy”.

“Our guests come from all over the world and are used to the quality of the Marriott International Autograph Collection brand, so they expect their visit to be exactly like nothing else. For this reason, we have to keep up with trends and keep things fresh. This applies not just to bistronomy, but to all food trends,” Wells said.

