Book about moving house will help little ones overcome relocation fears

Cape Town – A book which will educate children about what it means to move to a new town or suburb will soon be hitting the shelves. The book was written by Tarah Jaftha, 22, from Maitland, who is on her way to educating the youth as she is studying teaching.

Publisher Shofar Books told the Weekend Argus that the book, Welcome to Cape Town, would help children who are moving into a new environment and with the social and emotional aspects of moving. “(Tarah) loves writing stories, but she mostly focuses on children's books because she is a student, currently studying to become a teacher. She loves working with children and telling stories. “We are publishing her very first book. It is a short story about a boy relocating from another city. To his surprise, the children at school welcome him with open arms. “The story is short but cuts deep. “We are evolving and transforming all the time. We are quick to judge our cultural differences, but if we are willing to make new friends, we first have to let go of fear.

“This is a beautiful story of diversity and overcoming fear.” The author elaborated on the book's storyline and characters. “The main character's name is Lee and his parents have worked in different countries all his life,” she said.

“He never liked that he always needed to move to a new school because the children always looked at him funny like he did not belong. “When he came to Cape Town he thought he would get the same reception, which was not the case. “Everyone in Cape Town was so friendly. He even met two new friends, Cater and Allie.