Bra making experts talk size and comfort









File photo: Loren Elliott/Reuters. A perfect fitting bra, looking sexy and feeling good is what every woman needs and deserves. However, more often than not, women focus more on the latter than the former. All too often women complain about back pains, cage-like constrictions which make them want to rip the bra off the second they walk through the door in the evenings. Weekend Argus spoke to bra-making experts who believe that a properly fitting bra not only offers comfort but also has health benefits and can minimise the risk of breast cancer in many women. Every woman deserves to feel gorgeous in underwear. Unfortunately, there is a level of engineering that is required for a bra designed to hold up a heavier bust, so there is no navigating away from certain elements such as full coverage and broader straps. According to Faye Blumerfeld, a bra maker from Durban, a trend of women moving away from a wired bra has been seen.

However, Blumerfeld believes that; “the wire is not the dangerous element, it is that they are wearing an incorrectly fitted bra, so the wire can antagonise breast tissue. A correctly fitting bra is vital. Our regular retailers are not fitting adequately and most of the local brands are not catering to larger bust sizes,” she explained.

Blumerfeld and her partners have been in the bra business for over 10 years and have snugly fit breasts in the right sized bras from Durban to Cape Town to Johannesburg and just about anywhere across the country and abroad.

“Ten years ago out of the boot of Sandra’s car, Sandra was fetching her daughter from school when one of the moms was complaining about how difficult it was to find her big-busted teenager a decent fitting bra. Her entrepreneur mind went into first gear and the rest is all a crazy blur. Over the past 10 years, through her hard work and demand for good quality underwear, Sandra has managed to establish two successful stores, not forgetting our fabulous Agent, Jodi, based in Cape Town and an ever-growing online store,” said Blumerfeld.

“There are two main elements to what drives us. Firstly, the fact that we think it is vital that every woman is correctly measured and fitted, not just for comfort reasons but for the risk of breast health in a poorly fitting bra,” she added.

“We carry a stock range of 28-46 circumference and A-N cups. We also offer a mastectomy range for ladies who have beaten breast cancer. So really we cater to any woman who is looking for an incredible fitting bra and good quality,” she said.

The women source sexy and gorgeous ranges from around the world. Imported laces and designs to die for, allow us to offer well-designed bra that makes you feel absolutely exquisite.

For years big-busted ladies have had very limited options if any, now not only can they get their size, but they can and will feel gorgeous in their underwear.

