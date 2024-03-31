Cape Town - Bree Street in Cape Town has been named one of the coolest streets in the world out of 30 locations.
According to Time Out editors and Time Out contributors, Bree Street came in at number 11 on the list.
Down to the entertainment, mood, restaurants to historic buildings and culture, the streets have become places for adventure and leisure.
According to the site, Bree Street was named after the Afrikaans word “Bree” which means wide.
The street is filled with boutiques, bars and galleries and is a buzz.
They said with the 2025 new development of the City park building, more recreation and amenities will be offered in the form of apartments, co-working spaces, restaurants and an international brand hotel.
Eat at Boma chef Vusi Ndlovu, also at Time Out Market Cape Town, was quoted as saying that the cuisine brought about different food experiences and cultures such as African to flame-grilled South African shisa nyama.
At Nikkei, they serve Japanese-Peruvian fusion to give guests another cultural experience.
On the drinks menu, they said Culture Wine bar offered cocktails including The Drinkery while Rosetta Roastery offered good coffee.
They added that Bree Street was the place to be during the first Thursdays of the month as it offered late night visits to galleries and local art work.
High Street, Melbourne has been named the Number 1 street to visit.
According to Time Out, it offers an easy transport system with travel on the 86 tram line and has authentic cuisine such as Portuguese tarts and elegant wines, including food trucks and boutiques.
A restaurant known as 18 000 Lasagne, has their signature lasagne which comprises pork and beef mince and layers of creamy pasta sheets and sauce.
And if you thought it could not get any better, the street also offers a rooftop bar known as Gigi Rooftop and has live music venues and social clubs.