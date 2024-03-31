Cape Town - Bree Street in Cape Town has been named one of the coolest streets in the world out of 30 locations. According to Time Out editors and Time Out contributors, Bree Street came in at number 11 on the list.

Down to the entertainment, mood, restaurants to historic buildings and culture, the streets have become places for adventure and leisure. According to the site, Bree Street was named after the Afrikaans word “Bree” which means wide. Street parades which took place in Bree Street. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane The street is filled with boutiques, bars and galleries and is a buzz.

They said with the 2025 new development of the City park building, more recreation and amenities will be offered in the form of apartments, co-working spaces, restaurants and an international brand hotel. Eat at Boma chef Vusi Ndlovu, also at Time Out Market Cape Town, was quoted as saying that the cuisine brought about different food experiences and cultures such as African to flame-grilled South African shisa nyama. At Nikkei, they serve Japanese-Peruvian fusion to give guests another cultural experience.

On the drinks menu, they said Culture Wine bar offered cocktails including The Drinkery while Rosetta Roastery offered good coffee. They added that Bree Street was the place to be during the first Thursdays of the month as it offered late night visits to galleries and local art work. High Street, Melbourne has been named the Number 1 street to visit.