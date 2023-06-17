Cape Town - If you still don’t have a gift for dad, don’t worry, as we have some ideas to celebrate him on Father’s Day in just a few hours. Dayne Williams, a Cape Town educational psychologist working with adults and adolescents, said the bond fathers create with their children is central to the emotional, social and cognitive development of their children.

“Celebrating fathers helps strengthen these bonds and provides an opportunity for children to express their love, appreciation, and gratitude,” said Williams . He added that when fathers feel appreciated and valued, it strengthens their sense of purpose and fulfilment in their role as a parent. When we look at what we can do this Father’s Day, the first idea is to make a note of all the things that daddy does for the household every day, and then on Father’s Day, tell him how much you appreciate these small things. It’s even better to take on these chores or activities for the day and let him rest and bask in the glow of familial appreciation.

Parade.com shares some great ideas that you can do for dad on his special day. Spoil him with breakfast in bed. Whip up some of his favourite brunch treats and start Father’s Day off right. Go on a bike ride. Dust off the bikes and ride around the park or your neighbourhood to make dad feel special.