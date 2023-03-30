Cape TikToker embraces natural hair and launches vegan product range

Cape Town TikToker and entrepreneur Kayla Kim Meiring took her passion for natural and environmentally friendly hair products and turned into a business. The 30-year-old TikTok star, who has more than two million followers and over 105 million views, is the proud founder of the Afrocurl haircare product line, which produces environmentally friendly products.

“I wanted to create a range that is not only organic and vegan, but one that is affordable and accessible,” said Meiring. “The brand is designed for curls and coils and may be used by all. We aim to keep your crown happy and we hope that this stirs up the bold character within you be proud of your natural hair.” Meiring said her passion for haircare began in high school and she started researching the products that were already on the market to see what would best suit her needs.

More on this Meet the Mother City’s hair doctor

She explained that the idea to develop her own range came to her seven years ago, but she only began working at it consistently over the last four years while balancing a career as a fashion buyer. “When I went natural in 2009 the options were limited. Hair has always been something I’ve been passionate about and so I’d start researching the industry,” she said. “I’ve always known I wanted to be an entrepreneur and break the stereotype. I knew that if I could be someone a younger girl could look up to that would be enough. Growing up there has always been a lack of representation both in the entertainment space and entrepreneurial space.”

Her product line, which was launched last October, includes eight product ranges and was designed with the aim of making a positive impact in people’s lives, irrespective of their ethnicity or age. “I’m inspired by the stories I hear. That me embracing my hair has impacted young girls and boys to break the stereotype of what beauty needs to be. I find inspiration in many things and experienced. However, knowing that I can make a change keeps me pushing,” she added. “As a start-up one of my biggest challenges is knowing that there are so many options available on the market. When my idea for Afrocurl sparked there were very few. I am, however, grateful that I have a platform to push my product and that so many support my journey because they have watched me build my business from scratch.”