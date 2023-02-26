Cape Town’s food truck scene drives appetite for growth

Food trucks have become are a flourishing part of the Cape Town’s gastronomy scene with the large vans even being hired to cater for weddings and birthday bashes.

The global food truck market is valued at US$ 3.94 billion according to international research. The trucks equipped to cook, prepare, serve and sell food are good way to take a new product to market. The pop-up restaurant phenomenon has become so popular that the City of Cape Town has proposed a draft policy. It also includes trucks selling clothing or barber shops. Statistics SA’s latest figures show that income generated by the food and beverages industry increased by 14.2% in December compared with the same period 2021. Catering services, which include food trucks, were also a contributor to the growth after restaurants and coffee shops.

Wahine Food Truck was established by Richter Kriek and Samantha Erasito in 2014 in Cape Town after they lived in South Korea for years. “We live and operate from the Southern Suburbs Philippi Horticultural Area. After many years living in Korea we took our savings and Asian culinary skills and started our own hospitality business in Cape Town,” said Kriek. The duo serve traditional Hawaiian, Fijian, Korean and Japanese-inspired dishes.

Depending on the customer’s tastes, they serve anything from canapés and fast food to fine dining, using local produce. “We enjoy serving seafood such as tuna the most. Expect generous grills, colourful salads, crunchy pickles, adventurous seafood and service with a big smile.” Wahine also caters at weddings, corporate functions, private parties and films.

Sweet and Lovely was established in Khayelitsha by Nokuthula Sigaba and Milo Ndlebe in 2013. Sigaba said they saw a gap in the market and took it. “Those years there were no pizza places in Khayelitsha, and Milo and I decided to open a pizza place.” They serve pizzas, pastas, burgers and ribs. They have since increased the number of food trucks also opened a restaurant.

“Our food trucks can be found in Khayelitsha and we have two in Mfuleni.” Sigaba said their business has grown significantly. “It is more accessible for patrons and they do not have to go to one set venue – they can now find us all over.

“It is a very lucrative and when you see business is not going the way you want it to go, you can simply move to another location where you will predict the business will grow more,” he added. The Boulevard 82 food truck and catering was started by Stanton Hendricks in Stellenbosch five years ago. The business mainly focuses on weddings, corporate and private events. The truck serves everything from tapas and canapés to plated menus and street food.

“During Covid a lot of chefs lost their jobs and quite a few new food trucks and trailers hit the streets. Unfortunately… (a) lot of trucks also fail as not a lot of chefs have the knowledge to run a business successfully.” Boulevard 82 food truck has been around for five years. Picture: Supplied Hendricks has been in the restaurant and hotel industry for 21 years. “The team you have around you also plays an important role. Without them your business can’t grow. Look after your team, keep them happy and you’re off to a good start.”