Cape Town - If you’re looking for a delectable meal and a great ambiance, head to Jordan’s Ways of Cooking - the hottest spot in Langa. Jordan’s Ways Of Cooking is only six months old and already has tongues wagging and tummies growling in anticipation. Ntlalo Jordan, 34, originally from the Eastern Cape has opened world-class restaurants in Dubai, Liberia, Sudan and South Africa.

“While I have worked as a sous chef at some of the world’s glamorous hotels, I started my fine dining journey in a small township called Langa,” Jordan said.

“I have had the privilege of taking my knowledge to countries such as the UAE, Liberia and Sudan, while working at hotels such as Le Franschhoek Hotel, The Taj Hotel and Jumeirah Al Naseem,” said the chef. Now, he is bringing his skills home to Langa.

"I want to share my love for fine dining with people in my own community. Many people here have never stepped out of this province and I want to take them with me on a trip around the world in every course."

Jordan formally trained at the International Hotel School “to create delicious gourmet experiences” and share his appreciation for good food with the world.

The tall sous chef smiled when asked about the growth of his business. The passion shone through his eyes, as he explained his feelings about his business.

“Oh my, I am having such mixed feelings about this business now. In the beginning it was hard and challenging but now the challenges are growing as the demand increases.

“It is scary but I am loving it because I am actually living my dream. I pinch myself at night. The challenge is space right now and a very small kitchen which often means orders are delayed and that is not good for business,” he said.

Weekend Argus visited the quaint establishment just off Washington Street, with a large peppercorn tree at the centre, perfect for the heat and umbrellas to provide shade. The establishment not only provides good food but a great ambiance.

Xoliswa Nama, who was visiting the establishment for the first time, could not hold back on the compliments. “The food was amazing, I had the pork ribs and I can tell you that they were out of this world. I will definitely be back,” said the Gugulethu resident.

“I am planning to expand the kitchen as well as the seating area and install an enclosure at the top to protect customers from the rain,” Jordan said.

Weekend Argus