Cassidy shooting for stars as she prepares for Western Cape Regional Competition

Cape Town - Cassidy Hendricks, a Grade 2 pupil from Buck Road Primary School in Grassy Park, is shooting for the stars as she prepares for the Western Cape Regional Reading Competition. The competition takes place on August 4 and she will also take part in the Spelling Bee on August 5.

Although she is only in Grade 2, she has been granted permission to enter. This is her first Spelling Bee Competition. Due to her abilities she will compete in level three and four, and a total of 459 words will be tested for the first round of the Spelling Bee Competition. Hendricks was placed second last year in the SALA National Reading Competition out of 76 learners across South Africa in the Grade 1 English Home Language Reading Competition with a score of 95%. The seven-year-old began reading at the age of two and is even delving into foreign languages such as Spanish and French, as well as tackling Geography and Science.

Her grandmother Brenda Tommy, who has an educational background and facilitates the reading and activities, said she is exceptionally proud of her granddaughter’s reading ability and the love of reading that she has inherited from her. “She has not only been an inspiration to other kids but through her I have started a reading programme which was rolled out at Steenberg and Fairmount High with more schools showing an interest,” said Tommy. Amanda Hendricks said her daughter lived up to her name, which means intelligence.