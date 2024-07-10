Celebrate Women's Day with unforgettable High Tea at The President Hotel

Cape Town - The President Hotel in Bantry Bay, is hosting its annual Women’s Day High Tea on August 9 from 2pm to 4pm, and it promises to be an unforgettable experience. Indulge in an afternoon of elegance, delicious food and great entertainment, set against the stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean.

For only R250 per person, guests will be welcomed with a complimentary drink and treated to a delightful tiered selection of sweet and savoury eats. The High Tea menu features an array of yummy items, such as buttermilk scones, macaroons, red velvet baked cheesecake, vol-au-vents, quiche, madeleines and more. To top it all off, there’s a selection of Dilmah teas and freshly brewed coffee to enjoy with the treats.

Live entertainment and a cosy space, complete with portable fireplaces, will ensure a comfortable and relaxing experience. So celebrate Women’s Day in style with an afternoon of luxury, great company and a warm, welcoming ambience. Bookings can be made via WhatsApp at 071 368 9529 or email [email protected].