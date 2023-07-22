Chicken satay salad recipe

Make this no-fuss midweek meal that’s high in protein and big on flavour. Marinate chicken breasts then drizzle with a punchy peanut satay sauce. Ingredients

1 tbs tamari 1 tsp medium curry powder ¼ tsp ground cumin

1 garlic clove, finely grated 1 tsp clear honey 2 skinless chicken breast fillets (or use turkey breast)

1 tbs crunchy peanut butter (choose a sugar-free version with no palm oil, if possible) 1 tbs sweet chilli sauce 1 tbs lime juice

sunflower oil, for wiping the pan 2 Little Gem lettuce hearts, cut into wedges ¼ cucumber, halved and sliced

1 banana shallot, halved and thinly sliced coriander, chopped seeds from ½ pomegranate

Method STEP 1 Pour the tamari into a large dish and stir in the curry powder, cumin, garlic and honey. Mix well. Slice the chicken breasts in half horizontally to make 4 fillets in total, then add to the marinade and mix well to coat. Set aside in the fridge for at least 1 hour, or overnight, to allow the flavours to penetrate the chicken.

STEP 2 Meanwhile, mix the peanut butter with the chilli sauce, lime juice and 1 tablespoon water to make a sauce. When ready to cook the chicken, wipe a large non-stick frying pan with a little oil. Add the chicken and cook, covered with a lid, for 5-6 minutes on a medium heat, turning the fillets over for the last minutes, until cooked but still moist. Set aside, covered, to rest for a few minutes. STEP 3