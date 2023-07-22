Independent Online
Saturday, July 22, 2023

Chicken satay salad recipe

Teach your kids to make this delicious salad. Picture: Facebook

Published 4h ago

Make this no-fuss midweek meal that’s high in protein and big on flavour. Marinate chicken breasts then drizzle with a punchy peanut satay sauce.

Ingredients

1 tbs tamari

1 tsp medium curry powder

¼ tsp ground cumin

1 garlic clove, finely grated

1 tsp clear honey

2 skinless chicken breast fillets (or use turkey breast)

1 tbs crunchy peanut butter (choose a sugar-free version with no palm oil, if possible)

1 tbs sweet chilli sauce

1 tbs lime juice

sunflower oil, for wiping the pan

2 Little Gem lettuce hearts, cut into wedges

¼ cucumber, halved and sliced

1 banana shallot, halved and thinly sliced

coriander, chopped

seeds from ½ pomegranate

Method

STEP 1

Pour the tamari into a large dish and stir in the curry powder, cumin, garlic and honey. Mix well. Slice the chicken breasts in half horizontally to make 4 fillets in total, then add to the marinade and mix well to coat. Set aside in the fridge for at least 1 hour, or overnight, to allow the flavours to penetrate the chicken.

STEP 2

Meanwhile, mix the peanut butter with the chilli sauce, lime juice and 1 tablespoon water to make a sauce. When ready to cook the chicken, wipe a large non-stick frying pan with a little oil. Add the chicken and cook, covered with a lid, for 5-6 minutes on a medium heat, turning the fillets over for the last minutes, until cooked but still moist. Set aside, covered, to rest for a few minutes.

STEP 3

While the chicken rests, toss the lettuce wedges with the cucumber, shallot, coriander and pomegranate and pile onto plates. Spoon over a little sauce. Slice the chicken, pile on top of the salad and spoon over the remaining sauce. Eat while the chicken is still warm.

Weekend Argus

Cape Town2023Recipes

