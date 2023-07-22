Chicken satay salad recipe

Make this no-fuss midweek meal that’s high in protein and big on flavour. Marinate chicken breasts then drizzle with a punchy peanut satay sauce.
Ingredients
1 tbs tamari
1 tsp medium curry powder
¼ tsp ground cumin
1 garlic clove, finely grated
1 tsp clear honey
2 skinless chicken breast fillets (or use turkey breast)
1 tbs crunchy peanut butter (choose a sugar-free version with no palm oil, if possible)
1 tbs sweet chilli sauce
1 tbs lime juice
sunflower oil, for wiping the pan
2 Little Gem lettuce hearts, cut into wedges
¼ cucumber, halved and sliced
1 banana shallot, halved and thinly sliced
coriander, chopped
seeds from ½ pomegranate
Method
STEP 1
Pour the tamari into a large dish and stir in the curry powder, cumin, garlic and honey. Mix well. Slice the chicken breasts in half horizontally to make 4 fillets in total, then add to the marinade and mix well to coat. Set aside in the fridge for at least 1 hour, or overnight, to allow the flavours to penetrate the chicken.
STEP 2
Meanwhile, mix the peanut butter with the chilli sauce, lime juice and 1 tablespoon water to make a sauce. When ready to cook the chicken, wipe a large non-stick frying pan with a little oil. Add the chicken and cook, covered with a lid, for 5-6 minutes on a medium heat, turning the fillets over for the last minutes, until cooked but still moist. Set aside, covered, to rest for a few minutes.
STEP 3
While the chicken rests, toss the lettuce wedges with the cucumber, shallot, coriander and pomegranate and pile onto plates. Spoon over a little sauce. Slice the chicken, pile on top of the salad and spoon over the remaining sauce. Eat while the chicken is still warm.