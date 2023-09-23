Children can visit Cape parks during National Parks Week

Cape Town - Are you ready to take part in a wide variety of wonderful activities throughout your park visits? SANParks has a list of parks for you that you can visit free of charge. The 18th annual South African National Parks Week will be held from September 16–22 and is being organised by SANParks in partnership with Total Energies Marketing South Africa and FNB.

Several additional parks are open through Sunday, September 24 under the theme “Know Your National Parks”. Babalwa Dlangamandla, Table Mountain National Park spokesperson, said SANParks aims to make sure that everyone can have equal access to these natural riches, promoting pride and enjoyment while promoting their goal of a sustainable national park system that links communities. Particular parks in the Cape Region will take part in the event, including Table Mountain and West Coast National Park.

Notable sites like Boulders Penguin Colony, the Cape Agulhas Lighthouse, Namaqua National Park, and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway remain excluded. “This initiative emphasises the vital role of national parks in preserving natural and cultural heritage, fostering community empowerment, and contributing to local economies,” said Dlangamandla. All five of the Cape Region’s national parks, including Table Mountain, Agulhas, Bontebok, Tankwa Karoo, and West Coast National Park, are child-friendly, said Dlangamandla.

“It is important to expose as many children as possible to their local parks in order to foster a lifelong passion for conservation and a sense of pride in South Africa’s biodiversity,” said Dlangamandla. She said that outdoor activities can provide children with a chance to explore, learn about, and enjoy nature. “Nature also helps kids learn about their world,” she added.

Children will enjoy the stunning views at Agulhas National Park, while at Bontebok, one of SANParks’ smaller parks, there are opportunities for adventure. “Uncover the history of the Cape of Good Hope while exploring the interactive audio-visual exhibition that delves into early sapiens behaviour, situated at the Buffelsfontein Visitor Centre,” she said. Consider also Table Mountain National Park, where kids may see antelope, birds, reptiles, and tiny mammals. And enjoy a braai at beautiful locations like Tokai Forest and more for a really South African experience.

Kids can anticipate enjoying a stunning view of Robben Island from the peak and enjoy viewing animals and springtime flowers at Cape Town’s West Coast National Park, Another popular national park is Bontebok National Park, where children now spend some time reading about it. Garden Route National Park, which is the final park on the list, is made up of the Wilderness Section, the Knysna Lakes Section, the Tsitsikamma Section, and the Nature’s Valley Section.