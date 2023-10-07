Children share enthusiastic pictures to celebrate World Smile Day

Cape Town - As we look forward to World Smile Day, you can explore the significance of this day and remember the powerful impact of a smile and the joy it can bring to ourselves and others. World Smile Day is on October 6, and is the perfect holiday to share your smile with the world.

You can participate in World Smile Day by sharing your smile with everyone you meet. You can also perform acts of kindness such as giving compliments, helping others, or making someone’s day a little brighter and leaving them with a smile on their face. If you are more creative you can express that by drawing lovely smiley face pictures and sharing them with your family and friends.

We asked a few kids what are some of the things that make them smile and here is what they had to say. Silubonile Nikelo. Supplied Silubonile Nikelo said that she is very happy when she is with her friends, especially when they get along well and share everything. Her friends include her other two siblings, whom she adores the most. Joel Lutchman, an eight-year-old said that his family is what always makes him happy and smile all the time. Picture:supplied Joel Lutchman said that in general he is a cheerful boy who enjoys being around others, especially his family. He said that knowing that his family cares, makes him smile.

Ithalam Skade and Inathi Kema. Supplied Ithalam Skade said that having her father and brother around makes her smile. “Dad spoils us, and he spends time with us all the time,” she said. Ithalalam said that spending time with her brother and knowing that she has a friend in him makes her happy.